AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Azkals advance with Indonesia stalemate

Gabriel Tan Gabriel Tan

Philippines have advanced to the semi-finals of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 after sealing a top-two finish in Group B with a 0-0 draw against Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno.

Entering Sunday’s match level with leaders Thailand on seven points – one ahead of third-placed Singapore – and coming up against already-eliminated opponents, there was a sense that the Azkals were in a strong position to get the job done.

But, despite having been knocked out before the final round of matches, Indonesia looked a side determined to restore pride and were also buoyed on by their home fans looking for one final hurrah.

Stefano Lilipaly tries his best to help Indonesia finish on a high.

With so much at stake, it was perhaps understandable that Philippines did not adopt an overly-adventurous approach but did look to attack when the right opportunity presented itself, with Stephan Schrock coming close early on with an effort that sailed just wide.

Indonesia did create a few chances of their own but were just unable to hit the target, as both sides ultimately settled for a share of the spoils.

A chance from a corner for Philippines.

With Thailand beating Singapore 3-0, the point was enough to see Philippines set up a semi-final clash against Group A winners Vietnam, although they will spent the next week sweating over the fitness of captain Phil Younghusband after he was replaced through injury midway through the first half.

INDONESIA: Andritany Ardhiyasa, I Putu Gede, Fachrudin Aryanto, Hansamu Yama (Ricky Fajrin 90’), Rizki Pora, Evan Dimas, Zulfiandi, Riko Simanjuntak, Stefano Lilipaly, Andik Vermansyah (Irfan Jaya 71’), Beto (Dedik Setiawan 82’).

PHILIPPINES: Michael Falkesgaard, Martin Steuble, Carli de Murga, Alvaro Silva, Daisuke Sato, Patrick Reichelt, Manny Ott, John-Patrick Strauss, Stephan Schrock (James Younghusband 81’), Jovin Bedic (Kevin Ingreso 76’), Phil Younghusband (Curt Dizon 26’).

Comments