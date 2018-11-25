AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Azkals advance with Indonesia stalemate

Philippines have advanced to the semi-finals of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 after sealing a top-two finish in Group B with a 0-0 draw against Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno.

Entering Sunday’s match level with leaders Thailand on seven points – one ahead of third-placed Singapore – and coming up against already-eliminated opponents, there was a sense that the Azkals were in a strong position to get the job done.

But, despite having been knocked out before the final round of matches, Indonesia looked a side determined to restore pride and were also buoyed on by their home fans looking for one final hurrah.

With so much at stake, it was perhaps understandable that Philippines did not adopt an overly-adventurous approach but did look to attack when the right opportunity presented itself, with Stephan Schrock coming close early on with an effort that sailed just wide.

Indonesia did create a few chances of their own but were just unable to hit the target, as both sides ultimately settled for a share of the spoils.

With Thailand beating Singapore 3-0, the point was enough to see Philippines set up a semi-final clash against Group A winners Vietnam, although they will spent the next week sweating over the fitness of captain Phil Younghusband after he was replaced through injury midway through the first half.

FULL TIME | Indonesia 🇮🇩 0-0 🇵🇭 Philippines! Despite several chances, both teams were not able to find a breakthrough in the second half! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #INDvPHI Match Report: https://t.co/6G6XODKnMU pic.twitter.com/OFv3ZqtElm — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 25, 2018

INDONESIA: Andritany Ardhiyasa, I Putu Gede, Fachrudin Aryanto, Hansamu Yama (Ricky Fajrin 90’), Rizki Pora, Evan Dimas, Zulfiandi, Riko Simanjuntak, Stefano Lilipaly, Andik Vermansyah (Irfan Jaya 71’), Beto (Dedik Setiawan 82’).

PHILIPPINES: Michael Falkesgaard, Martin Steuble, Carli de Murga, Alvaro Silva, Daisuke Sato, Patrick Reichelt, Manny Ott, John-Patrick Strauss, Stephan Schrock (James Younghusband 81’), Jovin Bedic (Kevin Ingreso 76’), Phil Younghusband (Curt Dizon 26’).