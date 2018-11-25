AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Indonesia 0-0 Philippines, Player Ratings

The Group Stage of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup finally came to a close. Holders Thailand made it through to the semifinals with ease, at the expense of Singapore. And it was due to their victory, that Philippines ensured a semifinal spot for themselves. We take a look at how the Philippines and Indonesian players fared in their drab 0-0 draw.

Indonesia

A. Ardhiyasa (7): Good performance by the Indonesian custodian who did well to deny Philippines on several occasions. If it were not for him, Indonesia would have lost the game.

P. Gede (6): Decent performance by the right-back who kept his opposite number in check. Did not offer much going forward, however.

F. Aryanto (7): Did well to make some blocks occasionally and kept the Philippines forwards in check.

H. Pranata (6): Helped his centre-back partner in the times of need and kept the two forwards quite for most of the game.

R. Pora (6): Kept things tight at the back and defended well in situations. However, as his teammate on the opposite flank, didn’t offer much going forward.

E. Dimas (5): The game between the two sides ended up being a dull draw. Much of the reason for that was a poor midfield battle as neither side was able to truly impose themselves. As a result, Dimas faded into the game and wasn’t able to showcase his abilities.

Zulfiandi (5): Just like his midfield partner, Zulfiandi was guilty was letting the game run around him. Never really exerted himself throughout the 90 minutes.

R. Simajuntak (6): The usually effective Riko Simanjuntak wasn’t at his lethal best tonight. He did make dangerous runs down the wing but lacked the final ball at the end of it.

S. Lilipaly (5): Lilipaly hasn’t had a great tournament, and the final group match wasn’t much better. The number 10 didn’t get too many chances. However, the ones he got were wasted terribly.

A. Vermansyah (5): Andik was expected to be the shining light in Indonesia’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign. However, the winger ended his tournament with yet another lacklustre performance.

B. Goncalves (6): The veteran Beto Goncalves lead the line for Indonesia once again. However, he didn’t receive much support, to begin with, and was replaced by Setiawan.

Substitutes

R. Fajrin (N/A): Entered the fray in the final minute of the match.

I. Jaya (6): Came in place of Andik but didn’t leave his mark on the proceedings.

D. Setiawan (N/A): Replaced Beto Goncalves on the 82nd minute.

Philippines

M. Falkesgaard (6): It was an easy day at the office for Falkesgaard who didn’t have to deal with any problems. Indonesia didn’t manage a shot on target in 90 minutes.

M. Steuble (6): Was deployed opposite Andik Vermansyah and kept him quite throughout the game. Didn’t run into much trouble defensively but offered little going forward.

C. de Murga (6): Did well to keep things intact at the back during Indonesia’s good phases. Kept the forwards in check quite easily.

A. Silva (7): Did well on several occasions to stop the ball coming in from the wing. Was solid at the back and didn’t allow the forwards one sniff of the goal.

D. Sato (6): Had an average game at the back. Was solid defensively, like his peers, but didn’t offer anything going forward. Was shown a yellow card as well during the match.

P. Reichelt (6): Scorer of Philippines’ first goal of the tournament was awfully quiet tonight. He did look to trouble the opposition on a few occasions but did little to stand out.

P. Strauss (5): Had a fairly average game. Didn’t take control of the midfield at all. Thankfully for him, neither did his opposite numbers.

M. Ott (6): Just like his opposite numbers, Ott wasn’t able to exert himself in a game begging for authority. He did trouble the goalkeeper with a late freekick. Unfortunately, that was his only positive contribution to the game.

S. Schrock (6): The first chance, and quite possibly the best chance, of the match fell to Stephan Schrock. However, he somehow managed to miss the target with the goalkeeper off his line. Had an average game otherwise.

J. Bedic (6): Did little to trouble the opposition defence and was easily kept in check.

P. Younghusband (6): Perhaps unfair to judge Younghusband, who came off injured after just 25 minutes.

Substitutes

C. Dizon (5): Replaced Younghusband in the first half and was booked as soon as he stepped on to the pitch. Faded completely as the game progressed.

K. Ingreso (6): Came on with 15 minutes to play and didn’t trouble the Indonesian defence much.

J. Younghusband (N/A): Came on in place of Stephan Schrock in the 81st minute.