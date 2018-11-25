AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Thailand brush aside Singapore to march on

Reigning champions Thailand are through to the semi-finals of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 after comfortably beating Singapore 3-0 on Sunday to finish top of Group B.

The War Elephants broke the deadlock at the Rajamangala Stadium in the 12th minute when they benefitted from the Singapore defence going to sleep at a short corner.

Tough break for 🇸🇬 Singapore as Irfan Fandi knocks the ball into his own net, giving 🇹🇭 Thailand the opening lead! 😧

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #THAvSIN

As Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri floated a neat ball to the near post, Irfan Fandi played three Thailand attackers onside and then suffered the further ignominy of helping the ball into his own net after Pansa Hemviboon had glanced the ball past Hassan Sunny.

Then, in the 23rd minute, Thailand capitalised on another mistake to double their lead.

🤦‍♂️ A bad clearance by 🇸🇬 Singapore allowed Supachai Jaided to extend 🇹🇭 Thailand’s lead!

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #THAvSIN

Tanaboon Kesarat was the architect as he burst free in the middle of the park before releasing a 50-yard pass, but it looked like it would be intercepted until Singapore right-back Zulqarnaen Suzliman completely scuffed his attempted clearance.

Supachai Jaided immediately pounced on the loose ball and brought it down superbly before drilling his shot past Hassan Sunny at the near post.

With a two-goal cushion, Thailand were more than happy to sit back in the second half but, despite needing a goal fast to keep alive their faint hopes, Singapore rarely threatened.

And, with a minute remaining, the hosts went on to seal the win as Sanrawat Dechmitr dinked a lovely pass to find Adisak Kraisorn, who effortlessly held off the challenge of Hariss Harun before clinically finishing into the back of the net.

🇹🇭 Thailand’s Adisak Kraisorn continues to sit pretty on top of the #AFFSuzukiCup18 scoring charts! Grabbing goal no. 🎱 of the tournament against 🇸🇬 Singapore!

#TimeToShine #THAvSIN

As Group B winners, Thailand will now meet Malaysia in the semi-finals while Philippines, who drew 0-0 with Indonesia in Sunday’s other game, will take on Group A winners Vietnam.

THAILAND: Chatchai Budprom, Mika Chunuonsee, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon, Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri, Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Sanrawat Dechmitr (Pakorn Prempak 90+3’), Nurul Sriyankem (Pokklaw Anan 56’), Supachai Jaided, Adisak Kraisorn (Philip Roller 90+1’).

SINGAPORE: Hassan Sunny, Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Faris Ramli 46’), Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Zulfahmi Arifin, Hariss Harun, Izzdin Shafiq, Nazrul Nazari (Faritz Hameed 79’), Gabriel Quak (Baihakki Khaizan 67′), Shakir Hamzah, Ikhsan Fandi.