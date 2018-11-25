AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Thailand 3-0 Singapore, Player Ratings

Thailand cruised into the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 at the expense of Singapore as they registered a 3-0 victory at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok. The War Elephants will now face Malaysia in the semifinals as they remain in the hunt for a sixth AFF title.

But here, we take a look at the players who impressed and didn’t in the final group stage fixture for the sides.

THAILAND

GK – Chatchai Budprom (7.5/10): Surprisingly, the Thailand No 1 was tested more than his Singapore counterpart. But he did good to end the game with a well-earned clean sheet.

DF – Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (7/10): Korrakot was the star earlier in the tournament with a corner kick goal, but there was nothing fancy about the full back’s performance on Sunday. He did what was asked of him guarding his side of the field and contributing in the attack on occasions.

DF – Pansa Hemviboon (7.5/10): Though it finally went down as an Irfan Fandi first goal header, the defender played a good part in Thailand going up 1-0 early in the match. he also had a good day at the backline keeping the Singapore attack silent all the evening.

DF – Chalermpong Kerdkaew (7/10): Solid at the back. Kept Irfan Fandi and co under control. The veteran star led the team not just with his ability, but also with his vast experience.

DF – Mika Chunuonsee (7/10): Was a presence along the right wing throughout the game. Contributed in attack and was solid in defence. He is definitely a key player in Thailand’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign.

MF – Tanaboon Kesarat (7/10): Tanaboon played the killer pass that unlocked the Singapore defence and led to the second goal that was taken really well by Thailand attacker Supachai. The midfielder should be happy with his contribution for the national team for the night.

MF – Nurul Sriyankem (7.5/10): Created plenty of problems for the Thailand defence with his pace and ability to take on the defenders as the defenders resorted to bringing down Nurul illegally. But was taken off in the 56th minute after perhaps he ran out of battery.

MF – Sanrawat Dechmitr (8.5/10): While the Singapore defence had a day to forget, it was the exact opposite for Thailand’s central midfield pairing. And Sanrawat was the standout star for Thailand as they continue their hunt for their sixth AFF Suzuki Cup title with almost their second string squad.

MF – Thitipan Puangchan (8/10): Dictated terms in the midfield and also played in some good balls for the Thailand attackers. He will be crucial for Thailand’s fortunes as they come up against even more quality opposition in the upcoming matches of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

FW – Supachai Jaided (8.5/10): The young Buriram United star made the second goal almost all for himself. His first touch was sublime and he beat the Singapore goalkeeper at his near post with a stinging low shot to give Thailand a two-goal advantage.

FW – Adisak Kraisorn (6/10): Largely anonymous throughout the game until he scored the third goal in the 90th minute! Adisak, the tournament’s leading goalscorer with eight goals now, also missed a gilt-edged chance to make it 3-0 to Thailand in the first half. Thailand would want him to up his overall game if they need a smooth through the semifinal.

Substitutes:

MF – Pokkhao Anan (6/10): Brought in around the hour-mark to freshen up things and did what was asked of him.

FW – Pakorn Prempak (NA): Subbed in at second half injury time.

DF- Philip Roller (NA): Subbed in at second half injury time.

SINGAPORE

GK – Hassan Sunny (6.5/10): He could have done nothing to deny the War Elephant their first goal, but let in the second goal by Supachai Jaided at the near post — not something that was expected from the experienced custodian. But the goalkeeper was up for it when he was called up the rest of the times during the match.

DF – Zulqarnaen Suzliman (5/10): The youngster has had a good AFF Suzuki Cup campaign, but this was a day to forget for the Young Lions star. He completely failed to clear a ball launched forward by Tanaboon in the first half which led to the second goal. He was subbed off at half time!

DF – Irfan Fandi (4.5/10): Irfanwas at fault for the first goal. The defender was out of the action with an injury returning just before Thailand took the corner that led to the goal. However, he failed to sync with the rest of the Singapore defence and played all the Thai attackers onside.

DF – Safuwan Baharudin (6/10): Safuwan was one of the better players in the Singapore defence, but the hattrick hero from the last game would be disappointed not to have rallied his troops while a semifinal spot was in offing.

DF – Zulfahmi Arifin (5.5/10): Zulfahmi started the game shakily and did not improve much with time. Mika Chunuonsee and Nurul got the better of the Singapore Lions fullback on more than one occasion over the course of the game.

MF – Nazrul Nazari (6/10): The midfielder contributed too little to the attack along the right wing and was replaced by a more attack-minded player later on in the game.

MF – Izzdin Shafiq (6/10): He was deployed too close to Hariss and allowed the Thailand players to run over the Singapore midfield in the first half. And that proved too costly as the Lions went 2-0 down too early into the game and never managed to recover.

MF – Hariss Harun (6.5/10): Singapore captain was largely ineffective in the first half, but improved a little in the second. But he wasn’t anywhere near his best and him having a bad day at the office did not help Singapore’s chances on the night.

MF – Shakir Hamza (6/10): Shakir was employed in a more attacking role as usual, but failed to impress many.

MF – Gabriel Quak (6/10): Gabriel was deployed in the hole ahead of the midfield duo of Hariss and Izzdin, but did not influence the game as much as he or Fandi Ahmad would have liked.

FW – Ikhsan Fandi (7/10): Tested the Thailand goalkeeper on a couple of occasions, but failed to find a goal for Singapore after scoring a brace against Timor-Leste in the previous match. The young striker will have learnt a few things from the experience of this AFF Suzuki Cup campaign.

Substitutes:

FW – Faris Ramli (6.5/10): In what was desperate change by Fandi Ahmad, he pulled off defender Suzliman and replaced him with Faris. Though Faris was lively and got involved in a few attacks in the second half, he failed to create anything major as Singapore bowed out of the competition.

DF – Baihakki Kaizan (6.5/10): The vastly-experienced defenders was brought on in the later stages of the second half and did not do much wrong in his brief cameo.

FW – Faritz Hameed (NA): Subbed in at the 79th minute.