Watch: Thailand national team in PES 2019 AFF Suzuki Cup patch

The first team in action for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 patch for Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2019 has been revealed as the Thailand national team are already suited up for action in the field.

ได้ลิขสิทธิ์ไทยลีกไป หน้าก็ไม่เหมือน เมื่อไหร่ Pro Evolution Soccer จะทำหน้านักเตะไทยให้เหมือนซะทีนั่นสิ เมื่อไหร่น้อออ อิอิCredit: Thai E-League Pro#AdSon Posted by PES THAI on Saturday, 24 November 2018

Fans of both the AFF Suzuki Cup and PES have been longing for the patch to port the teams participating in the tournament onto the hit virtual football game. Thailand is now the first out of the 11 participating teams in the AFF Suzuki Cup to be revealed so far, stay tuned as the rest of the teams are unveiled.

Here are some screenshots from the reveal showcasing the renders for the Thailand team players. And the highlight of the patch is that you can even play with the the likes of Teerasil Dangda and Chanathip Songkrasin who ply their trade abroad and are absent for their home country at the AFF Suzuki Cup.

The likes of Teerasil (No 10), Chanathip (No 18), Theerathon Bunmanthan (No 3) and goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan (No 1) are playing in the J.League and have been rested for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with the AFC Asian Cup 2019, scheduled to be held in January 2019, in mind.

For those who are looking to port the War Elephants and the other squads competing in the AFF Suzuki Cup, you can download the PES 2019 patch here.