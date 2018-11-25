Fandi Ahmad thanks Singapore fans and hopes successor continues to rebuild

Singapore head coach Fandi Ahmad was adamant that the Singapore team did their best despite crashing out of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup group stage after a 3-0 loss to Thailand at the Rajamangala Stadium on Sunday.

The Lions have now failed to make it out of the group stage for three consecutive tournaments and were simply no match for the classy War Elephants at their own stomping ground.

The Thais cruised to a 2-0 lead in the first half, after Irfan Fandi conceded an own goal while Supachai Jaided put away the ball after a fluffed clearance by Zulqarnaen Suzliman. Adisak Kraisorn added a third in injury time to give the home fans more cause for celebration.

After the game, the Singapore tactician could only praise his opponents, believing his team did their best but were exposed for the gulf in class.

“Congrats to Thailand, they deserved to win. They were much better than us today, tactically they were very sound today, they were fast on the sides and they controlled our movements on the flanks,” he said.

“But I’m very proud of the Singapore players, they gave it their all. We were the underdogs and people thought that we don’t have a chance, but we fought to the last bit.”

.@Kelvinleong29 looks at five things we learned from 🇹🇭Thailand’s emphatic victory over 🇸🇬 Singapore at the Rajamangala Stadium in the 2018 @affsuzukicup. Were the War Elephants just too good?#OneStrong #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride https://t.co/iv7WZgwQ5H — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 25, 2018

Fandi’s tenure as head coach is set to come to an end now, having assumed the hot seat on a caretaker basis.

However, he believed he has improved the Lions and hoped that whoever came in next could push on from where he left off in order for Singapore to return to the forefront of ASEAN football.

“We have improved a lot over the last few months and it’s not easy because we have limited players on hand and we have to make do with what we have,” he added.

“We have pushed some players from the under-21s to the national team, we are very happy where we are playing now — attackingly as well as defensively.

“We still have a long way to go but we can give other teams a run for their money. Compared to Thailand, they are miles away from us, but we need to catch up.

Over 300 Singapore fans were in Bangkok for the decisive game too and Fandi believed this was an affirmation that the fans’ trust in the team has been won back slightly.

Fandi said this new-found belief from the fans, along with the team’s improvement must continue in order for Singapore to progress.

“I really thank the fans for coming out, it is quite a long journey for them and I thought we gave our best but our best just wasn’t good enough and I hope they understand.

“The last few years have been a bit down for us and we did not get enough support back home. In this tournament, it’s a short period for us but we have gained some confidence from the public.

“Every team needs support, the last two years have been very bad for us, every ASEAN team has gone past us, but we are trying to rebuild this team and whoever comes in to take over this team, I hope that we have built something for the future.”

Thailand will now go on to face Malaysia in the semifinals while Vietnam take on Philippines in the other game.