AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 things we learned from Thailand 3-0 Singapore

Kelvin Leong runs through the key things we learned from Thailand’s emphatic victory over Singapore that saw the War Elephants go through to the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinals.

The gap in class was apparent on the night as Thailand put on a footballing masterclass in front of the Rajamangala faithful to oust their regional rivals Singapore from the tournament.

Thailand imposed their usual game from the get go and were already 2-0 up within 23 minutes. The Lions tried in vain but could not find a way through a stout home defence.

Here are five things observed from the game…

1.Rajevac’s “second stringers” proves doubters wrong

There was a lot of shocked faces when Milovan Rajevac announced his 23-man squad for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup with star names like Sarach Yooyen and Tristan Do missing from the roster.

Speculations were rife that the Thai head coach wanted to show that he can get the job done with his own set of players instead of relying on the ‘Golden Generation’ groomed by former coach Kiatisuk Senamuang.

Those criticisms made their rounds again when the War Elephants were held to a draw away in Bacolod to the Philippines but on Sunday night, a polished performance against four-time champions Singapore casts those doubts away for good.

The players on show have justified Rajevac’s decision and it will come as no surprise if the tactician retains this squad, coupled with the return of their J-League stars – Theerathon Bunmanthan, Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda – for the Asian Cup in January 2019.

2.Thitiphan and Sanrawat rule at Rajamangala

This tournament will probably be remembered as the one which saw Southeast Asian football’s vast improvements as a whole. All teams have gone up a notch tactically and a passing game seems to be the order of the day.

One team who are exemplifying this trend is Thailand, who play a central midfield triangle which comprises Sanrawat Dechmitr, Thitiphan Puangjan and Tanaboon Kesarat.

The trio forms the heart of the War Elephants’ game plan going forward and against a Singapore team that opted for a 4-4-1-1 formation, they had time and space to weave their magic.

The only other team playing at the same level in this competition is Vietnam, and it won’t come as a surprise if both teams meet in the final.

3.Fandi’s persistence with youth must be given time

Within 23 minutes, Thailand went two goals up and it was becoming obvious that Singapore could not cope with the home side’s slick passing game.

From the time he got the job, the lion tamer said the only way forward was to give youngsters opportunities on the international stage and credit to the man, he never caved in despite the high stakes involved with this match.

Right-back Zulqarnaen Suzliman had a night to forget but in the last few months, the 20-year-old defender has proved he has what it takes at this level.

His miskick allowed Supchai Chaided a clear path for his second goal but like all good players, he will and must learn from this game and improve. One game doesn’t make a player so this boy has a bright future ahead of him.

4.Thai speed demon made Singapore look slow

Singapore’s biggest problem on the night was speed demon Nurul Sriyankem’s runs down the right wing.

Rajevac clearly had a plan for his players to find the Port FC winger with balls over the visitors’ defence and it worked.

The 26-year-old’s trickery and pace saw Zulqarnaen Suzliman cautioned in the eighth minute and he continued to terrorise the Lions’ backline at every given opportunity.

If Thailand are to go make it sixth AFF titles, the War Elephants must continue maximising Nurul’s incredulous pace and creativity down the flank.

5.AFF’s new format working wonders in both groups

The AFF’s decision to change the format and allow all participating nations to have two home matches was greeted with mixed reactions when it was first announced but what a fantastic move by the organisers!

Almost every country barring Timor-Leste who played their home games at a neutral venue had huge crowds at their stadiums and the Rajamangala Stadium was no different on Sunday night.

The Thailand Ultras came out in full force – all 29,716 of them – and their 12th man spirit made it an intimidating atmosphere for the visiting Lions to play in.

Despite being knocked out of the tournament, Singapore can take heart in the attendance at their two home games against Indonesia and Timor-Leste. More than 48,000 supporters turned up at the Singapore National Stadium to back their heroes.

Masterstroke by the AFF and it will only get stronger when the 2020 edition rolls into town, or towns as we now have it.