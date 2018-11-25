Vietnam cruised to the semifinal of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 by topping Group A with three wins out of four. The Golden Dragons have been ruthless so far, scoring eight goals and conceding none!



A lot of their success goes down to their style of play where the players have kept the ball by maintaining high passing completion rate. Here FOX Sports Asia looks at the five best passers for Vietnam in the group stage.

#5 Luong Xuan Truong (142 passers)

Luong Xuan Truong has only played 222 of the 360 minutes for his team in the tournamet yet finds himself on the list of most completed passes for his team. Out of the 169 attempted passes, the central midfielder has compelted 144 with a pass completion rate of 84%.

Astonishingly, 100% of his long passes have found one of his teammates in the tournament. On top of that, he has made as many as nine key passes.

#4 Que Ngoc Hai (144 passes)

Que Ngoc Hai has been a rock at the back for Vietnam. He has attempted 174 passes in the tournament, 144 of which found their target – meaning a pass completion rate of 82.8%.

42.5 % of the central defender’s passes have been in the forward direction. Vietnam would want him to keep up the tempo in the upcoming semifinals.

#3 Nguyen Trong Hoang (158 passes)

Nguyen Trong Hoang is third on the list with as many as 158 completed passes in the tournament, out of 181 and has the highest pass completion rate among the five players on this list – 87.3%.

The attacking midfielder didn’t start one of the four matches, still finds a place on this list which points at how crucial he has been for his side in the tournament.

#2 Do Duy Manh (169 passes)

Do Duy Manh was immense at the back for Vietnam in the competition and is one of the prime reasons why they Golden Dragons haven’t conceded a single goal in the tournament.

With 169 complete passes out of 214 attempted, the 22-year-old has a 79% pass completion rate and is second on this list. 49.1% of his passes have been in the forward direction, highlighting his importance for the side.

#1 Nguyen Quang Hai (221 passes)

Quang Hai has completed the most number of passes for Vietnam, a whopping 221 passes out of 264 attempted. On top of a pass completion rate of 83.7%, he has scored two goals for his side in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

The 21-year-old has played full 360 minutes for his side and they would want him to step up with all-important semifinals on the horizon.

(All statistics provided by Opta)