Keisuke Honda’s appointment gave Cambodia a clear identity and playing style in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. The Angkor Warriors were set up with a view to play possession and passing based football. As a result, much of their build-up started with the centre-backs, before passing through the midfield channels. We take a look at five of the best passers in the Cambodian team at the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

#5 Sos Suhana (120 passes)

Deployed in the centre of the pitch by both Keisuke Honda and Felix Dalmas, Sohana had a decent campaign. The midfielder was picked from the start in all four of Cambodia’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign and completed a total of 120 passes.

Suhana maintained a success rate of 86.3 per cent during this time, with a majority of his passes being played sideways (61.2 per cent).

#4 Orn Chanpolin (123 passes)

One of the rising stars of Cambodian football is 20-year-old Orn Chanpolin. The youngster was picked for only two of Cambodia’s group games, against Laos and Vietnam, and managed to complete 123 passes.

Chanpolin did play 31 per cent of his passes in the final third of the pitch and even managed to maintain a success rate of 86.6 per cent. He even played 2 key passes during his time on the pitch.

#3 Hong Pheng (148 passes)

One of the stalwarts of the Cambodian team at the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup was centre-back Hong Pheng. The veteran defender started all four of their group games and completed the third highest number of passes: 148.

The 29-year-old maintained a 77.5 per cent success rate and even managed to play 1 key pass. He also played almost half of his total passes forward as he and defence partner Soeuy Visal looked to start the attack from the back.

#2 Kouch Sokumpheak (174 passes)

Yet another experienced player who started all four of Cambodia’s group games was Kouch Sokumpheak. The 31-year-old was usually deployed just in front of the back four, to act as a screen while starting attacks.

The central midfielder completed 174 passes during the four games, second highest in the team. During this time, he managed to maintain a success rate of 82.5 per cent. As the stats indicate, Sokumpheak did show attacking intent time and again, with 33.2 per cent of his passes being played forward.

#1 Soeuy Visal (214 passes)

Named Cambodia’s captain for the tournament, Soeuy Visal led by example. That is, in the passing department at least.

The centre-back managed to complete 214 passes, 44 more than the second highest passer. He did so with almost 80 per cent accuracy as well, with almost half of his passes played in the forward channels.

In terms of the total passes played, both successful and unsuccessful, Visal is currently ranked second in the entire competition. His 268 passes played rank him behind Malaysia’s Akram Mahinan (314) and just ahead of Vietnam’s Nguyen Quang Hai (264).

(All statistics are provided by OPTA)