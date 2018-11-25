In what can be described as a disgraceful incident, a group of Myanmar fans, who had attended their national team’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Malaysia in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, were reportedly assaulted by a set of Malaysians on Saturday.

It is being reported that around 20 Myanmar fans, including women, who were waiting for bus in Kuala Lumpur were attacked by around 30 Malaysians who physically and verbally assaulted the supporters.

According to the Myanmar fans, the attackers shouted “babi” (pigs) at them as some of them ran off from the scene. But a few others were injured in the attack and had to be taken to the nearby hospital with the help of a local charity organisation.

According to reports, the girls among the Myanmar fans were kicked at with three fans suffering “serious injuries and needing medical attention”. The mobile phones of the Myanmar supporters were also grabbed by the attackers.

Thet Nyi Nyi and Myint Soe suffered head injuries while Aung Myo Thu suffered injuries to hands and legs. “It is so bad. It happens every time we play Malaysia and even if we lose,” said one of the fans.

“We informed the police about the incident but they told us that it was the Myanmar fans who started the attack. They ordered us to go back home as fast as possible,” they said.

“If Myanmar wins, we could be killed. I wish all of my brothers get well soon,” the fan added.

The Asian Lions were knocked out of the AFF Suzuki Cup by Malaysia in the match held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Saturday in front of a 80,000-plus crowd.