Despite being knocked out of AFF Suzuki Cup, Myanmar fans clean stadium after match

Myanmar travelled to the intimidating Bukit Jalil National Stadium as the league leaders, knowing a defeat against Malaysia could well result in their ouster from the tournament. And that is what exactly transpired but despite the defeat, their fans won the hearts yet again with a heartwarming gesture!

Malaysia were on the front foot from the very start and the pressure they had applied paid dividends when Norshahrul Idlan Talaha scored the opener for them in the 26th minute after an acrobatic effort from Mohamadou Sumareh struck the bar and came back.

Then on the stroke of half-time, Zaquan Adha converted from the penalty spot after Safawi Rasid was brought down in the box and doubled the hosts’ lead. Adha then struck the final nail in Myanmar’s coffin two minutes from full time.

🤣 Zaquan Adha didn’t know what hit him as he got credited for 🇲🇾 Malaysia’s 3rd goal against 🇲🇲 Myanmar!

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #MASvMYA pic.twitter.com/N7FjH1yQhz — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 24, 2018

The 3-0 defeat meant Myanmar fell behind Vietnam and Malaysia in the Group A table and were thus knocked out of the tournament. However, their fans gave the ultimate example of sportsman spirit as they cleaned the Bukit Jalil Stadium before leaving.

This was not the first instance in the tournament that Myanmar fans had cleaned up after themselves, picking up litter from inside the stadium. After their 4-1 victory over Cambodia earlier this month, Myanmar fans had stolen the spotlight with their heartwarming actions after the final whistle.