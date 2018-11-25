AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Thailand vs Singapore, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Thailand welcome Singapore to the Rajamangala Stadium in their final group match of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Comfortable wins against Timor-Leste and Indonesia thrust Milovan Rajevac’s side to the top of Group B, but a rather shoddy performance against the Philippines drew a lot of flak, with fans criticizing the manager for setting his side up in an overly defensive manner.

A point would be good enough for Thailand to progress, but they would be itching to secure a win and claim bragging rights as group-toppers.

For Singapore, all is not lost. A 6-1 thrashing of Timor-Leste has left Fandi Ahmad’s side firmly in contention for qualification, with a win (a tall order) guaranteeing them a spot in the semi-finals.

After failing to get out of the group stages in the last two editions, the pressure is on them to deliver a performance for the ages.

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Thailand vs Singapore takes place on November 25, 2018 and kick-off is at 20:00 SGT.

FOX Sports Asia will have all the latest news, features and opinions from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as LIVE updates from all the matches through our live blogs right here.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV