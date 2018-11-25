AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Indonesia vs Philippines

The Azkals travel to Indonesia for their last AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group stage encounter. While Indonesia are out of the competition already, Philippines still need to win tonight to guarantee themselves a place in the last four.

Here’s how the Group B table looks after tonight’s set of matches. 🇵🇭 Philippines, 🇹🇭 Thailand and 🇸🇬 Singapore are still in it with a shout!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/bj6FqyaApV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 21, 2018

Here’s how the two teams might line up tonight!

Indonesia (4-2-3-1)



Goalkeeper: Andritany Ardhiyasa

Defenders: Putu Gede Juni Antara, Hansamu Yama Pranata, Fachruddin Wahyudi Aryanto, Alfath Fathier

Midfielders: Zulfiandi, Evan Dimas Darmono, Febri Hariyadi, Stefano Lilipaly, Andik Vermansah

Forwards: Beto

Philippines (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Falkesgaard

Defenders: Steuble, De Murga, Silva, Palla

Midfielders: Schrock, Strauss, Ott, Sato

Forwards: Reichelt, P. Younghusband