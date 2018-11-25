AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Indonesia vs Philippines

The Azkals travel to Indonesia for their last AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group stage encounter. While Indonesia are out of the competition already, Philippines still need to win tonight to guarantee themselves a place in the last four.

Group B

Here’s how the two teams might line up tonight!

Indonesia (4-2-3-1)
Indonesia XI
Goalkeeper: Andritany Ardhiyasa
Defenders: Putu Gede Juni Antara, Hansamu Yama Pranata, Fachruddin Wahyudi Aryanto, Alfath Fathier
Midfielders: Zulfiandi, Evan Dimas Darmono, Febri Hariyadi, Stefano Lilipaly, Andik Vermansah
Forwards: Beto

 

Philippines (4-4-2)

Philippines XI

Goalkeeper: Falkesgaard
Defenders: Steuble, De Murga, Silva, Palla
Midfielders: Schrock, Strauss, Ott, Sato
Forwards: Reichelt, P. Younghusband

