AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Thailand vs Singapore

Thailand welcome Singapore in what would be the last AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group stage match for both the sides. Their hopes of qualifying for the semifinal rests on the result of this match.

Here’s how the Group B table looks after tonight’s set of matches. 🇵🇭 Philippines, 🇹🇭 Thailand and 🇸🇬 Singapore are still in it with a shout!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/bj6FqyaApV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 21, 2018

While Thailand need only a point to advance, Singapore need a win tonight against the defending champions.



Here’s how both sides might line up tonight.

Thailand (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Siwarak Tedsungnoen

Defenders: Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon, Philip Roller

Midfielders: Tanaboon Kesarat, Thitipan Puangchan, Supachai Jaided, Pokkhao Anan

Forwards: Sanrawat Dechmitr, Adisak Kraisorn

Singapore (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Hassan Sunny

Defenders: Zulfahmi Arifin, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Zulqarnaen Suzliman

Midfielders: Shakir Hamzah, Izzdin Shafiq, Hariss Harun, Gabriel Quak

Forwards: Khairul Amri, Ikhsan Fandi