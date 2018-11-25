AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Thailand vs Singapore

Thailand welcome Singapore in what would be the last AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group stage match for both the sides. Their hopes of qualifying for the semifinal rests on the result of this match.
Here’s how the Group B table looks after tonight’s set of matches.
🇵🇭 Philippines, 🇹🇭 Thailand and 🇸🇬 Singapore are still in it with a shout!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/bj6FqyaApV
— FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 21, 2018
While Thailand need only a point to advance, Singapore need a win tonight against the defending champions.
Here’s how both sides might line up tonight.
Thailand (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Siwarak Tedsungnoen
Defenders: Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon, Philip Roller
Midfielders: Tanaboon Kesarat, Thitipan Puangchan, Supachai Jaided, Pokkhao Anan
Forwards: Sanrawat Dechmitr, Adisak Kraisorn
Singapore (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Hassan Sunny
Defenders: Zulfahmi Arifin, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Zulqarnaen Suzliman
Midfielders: Shakir Hamzah, Izzdin Shafiq, Hariss Harun, Gabriel Quak
Forwards: Khairul Amri, Ikhsan Fandi