AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Indonesia vs Philippines, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Philippines travel to the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium to take on Indonesia as they look to cement a spot in the semi-finals of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

The Azkals have been from their best this tournament, eking out 1-goal wins against both Timor-Leste and Singapore before finally putting on a show against Thailand to take away a point. They sit pretty in second place in Group B, fully aware of the fact that their fate is in their own hands.

A win would guarantee them a berth in the knockout rounds while a defeat would mean they would have to keep a nervous eye out on the result of the Thailand-Singapore encounter.

Indonesia, meanwhile, have nothing but pride to play for, having already been eliminated from the competition.

Their campaign has been marred by controversy, with many calling for manager Bima Sakti’s head. There’s been a lot of blame going around as well, with PSSI Chairman Edy Rahmayadi going as far as to blame the press for the failure of the national team.

Ultimately though, the team will look to bounce back from a disappointing result against Thailand to end their campaign on a high.

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Indonesia vs Philippines takes place on November 25, 2018 and kick-off is at 20:00 SGT.

FOX Sports Asia will have all the latest news, features and opinions from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as LIVE updates from all the matches through our live blogs right here.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.