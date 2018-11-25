Myanmar ended their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last November 25 in a sorry manner after going down 3-0 against Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur and being pipped off the semifinals qualification spot by the same opponents despite heading into the fixture as group A leaders.

Despite the painful exit, it cannot be denied that the Asian Lions produced some of the more entertaining brand of football with truly talented individuals that shone and had their respective moments.

And behind the entertaining football are the players that proved to be the squad’s best facilitators.

With the help of Opta, here are the top five passers of the ball for Myanmar:

#5 Zaw Min Tun (133 passes)

Despite operating at the heart of the defence, Zaw Min Tun (who is currently plying his trade with Thai club Chonburi on loan from Yangon United), proves that he is the initiator and a facilitator of a big chunk of Myanmar’s buildup from the back.

#4 Aung Thu – 140 passes completed

He’s definitely the team’s talisman. He was purposefully not included in the starting lineup in the opener due to a precautionary rest as he was still deemed to be recovering from a knock, but after Cambodia surprisingly broke the deadlock in the first half, his introduction after halftime changed Myanmar’s approach, proving him as a catalyst for a more offensive style of football.

Despite missing a penalty in that match, he was able to inspire his team to turn the tide in emphatic fashion onwards to a 4-1 reversal.

#3 Maung Maung Lwin (161 passes)

The Yangon United forward/winger has been a steady supplier from the right flank aside from his ability to score goals, which he was able to register one against Laos.

#2 Moe Aung Lwin (184 passes)

The young attacking midfielder proves that he has the capability to distribute from a more advanced position, especially in creating the danger for his side

#1 Hlaing Bo Bo (245 passes)

The Yadanarbon midfielder has pulled the strings for the Asian Lions in this AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign.

Aside from being the main conduit and distributor for his side, he also notched two goals during their group stage win against Cambodia, becoming the team’s top scorer.