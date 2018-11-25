Sanrawat Dechmitr: Hassan and Amri key to Singapore’s AFF Suzuki Cup hopes

Thailand playmaker Sanrawat Dechmitr has singled out goalkeeper Hassan Sunny and Khairul Amri as the two players from Singapore who will be key for Fandi Ahmad’s side in their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup battle at the Rajamangala Stadium on Sunday.

The two most successful nations in Suzuki Cup history are locked in a qualification battle in Group B, along with the Philippines who take on Indonesia in Jakarta.

Singapore need a win to make the semifinals but a draw will be enough to send the War Elephants and Lions through, should Indonesia beat the Azkals.

While most of the spotlight has shone on striker Adisak Kraisorn, who scored six goals against Timor-Leste and added his seventh goal of the tournament in the War Elephants’ 4-2 win over Indonesia, Sanrawat has also not gone unnoticed.

Most of Thailand’s offensive play goes through the lanky midfielder’s boots and his ability to find his forwards has been a key talking point amongst the Lions’ camp.

Having been singled out by a slew of Singapore players like Zulfahmi Arifin, Hassan Sunny and Irfan Fandi as the danger man for the Thais, Sanrawat refused to buy into the hype surrounding him and is focused on his own preparations for the game.

“That is good to know and I thank the Singapore players for saying that. It is nice to know they see something special in me on the pitch,” the Bangkok United midfielder told FOX Sports Asia at their training base at the Le Meridien Golf Course & Hotel.

“But if they are planning to pay close attention to me and maybe even have someone mark me in the game, then I might not be able to play to my usual standards, so we’ll see.”

While this may be Sanrawat’s second AFF Suzuki Cup tournament, the 29-year-old is keen to make up for lost time having barely featured in the 2010 edition.

The flamboyant midfielder knows the stakes are high in this final Group B game and has urged his teammates to focus on their own tactics, rather than what Fandi Ahmad’s team have in mind.

“I’ve played Singapore before under Bryan Robson but that was a friendly and this is a whole different game altogether,” Sanrawat remarked.

“Singapore have a lot of good players over the years and they brought a strong team for this game. They used to have Noh Alam Shah but now, they have Khairul Amri and Hassan Sunny who can make the difference against Thailand so we must try and get the better of them.

“The coaches have shown us videos of Singapore and while we study their play, it is important to bring our own game to the pitch instead of worrying too much about them.”

Milovan Rajevac’s team will be seeking to rebound from their disappointing draw away in Bacolod against the Philippines while Singapore have no other alternatives than to gun for victory in this do-or-die clash.

The winner of Group B will take on Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia who finished second in Group A while the runners-up go on to face hot favourites Vietnam for a spot in the final.