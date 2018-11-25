AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group-stage exit leaves Myanmar in limbo

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at where it all went wrong for Myanmar and what the future holds following their group-stage exit at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

After making the semi-finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup two years ago, and with the emergence of stars such as Aung Thu, Kyaw Ko Ko and Zaw Min Tun, Myanmar have widely been regarded as a team on the rise in recent times.

But, following their failure to reach the semi-finals of the latest edition of the Suzuki Cup, there can be no denying that Myanmar’s upward trajectory has halted. At least for now.

That is not to say that, just because they made up the final four in 2016, they should have been automatically expected to do so again.

Still, the fact that pre-tournament chatter regularly had Myanmar mentioned as one of the likeliest to make it out of Group A alive suggests that they have failed to live up to expectations.

What exactly went wrong for Myanmar?

On paper, it started so promisingly for Myanmar as they claimed 4-1 and 3-1 victories over Cambodia and Laos respectively in their opening two matches.

However, the worrying signs were already apparent as they fell behind on both occasions against teams they should have seen off with no real problems.

Star striker Aung Thu could not have been 100 per cent fit following an arduous debut campaign in Thai League 1 with Police Tero but still tried his best but, with Kyaw Ko Ko ruled out through injury, Myanmar just did not have enough star quality.

It also did not help that coach Antoine Hey was unable to settle on his first-choice XI with just five players – Kyaw Zin Htet, Zaw Min Tun, Hlaing Bo Bo, Lwin Moe Aung and Maung Maung Lwin – starting all four games.

When central midfielder Hlaing Bo Bo is their top scorer with just two goals – both netted in the same game against Cambodia – then clearly finding fluidity in the attacking third was a major problem, even if they may have finished the campaign with seven goals to their names.

A failure to rise to the occasion when it mattered most

Considering Myanmar did enter the final round of Group A matches on top of the table, it does seem a bit harsh to suggest that they underperformed throughout.

They were perhaps not helped by the luck of the draw, which saw them play their final match away against the side that was the likeliest to be battling with them for a top-two spot.

And, while blooding youth is usually seen as a positive, Malaysia’s experience – with plenty of seasoned campaigners that have previously played at a Suzuki Cup – proved crucial as they negotiated the high-stakes encounter with more composure and precision.

Did anyone come out of the tournament with an enhanced reputation?

The obvious one would be Hlaing Bo Bo, an archetypal box-to-box midfielder who provides plenty of drive but also has a decent touch.

Goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet also did well and, in particular, had an outstanding game in the 0-0 draw with Vietnam, while centre-back Zaw Min Tun looks to have taken his game to another level with a newfound desire to play the ball out from defence.

Meanwhile, youngsters such as Lwin Moe Aung and Htet Phyoe Wai – both still only 18 – will be better for the experience.

What does the future hold for Myanmar?

So after all the hype of the past few years, Myanmar now find themselves at a crossroads.

Slowing down is not ideal but standing still is a different problem altogether and it is imperative they do not stagnate.

Aung Thu remains a star and will be for years to come but it is the next tier of players that have to evolve into genuine A-grade stars of Southeast Asia.

Maung Maung Lwin, Sithu Aung, Yan Naing Oo and Ye Ko Oo are all examples of players in their early 20s that used to be viewed as outstanding prospects but must now take the next step.

Should that happen, then it is not unthinkable that Myanmar can resume their climb towards the summit of ASEAN football.

While a group-stage exit is obviously disappointing, it is not all doom and gloom for Myanmar football.

Nonetheless, a quick response is needed if they do not want to undo all the good work that has been done in recent years.