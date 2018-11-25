AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam’s strongest asset is their impenetrable backline

Vietnam have just concluded their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group stage with a 3-0 drubbing of Cambodia.

The neighbouring Angkor Warriors were focused more on damage limitation against the lethal Golden Dragons who were firing on all cylinders as they successfully seized control of Group A and stepped into the semifinals of the tournament.

It was an overall impressive performance for one of Southeast Asia’s football powerhouse with the 0-0 draw against Myanmar as the only slight blemish they have that prevented them from attaining a perfect slate after four games in the group.

Despite that slight imperfection from an offensive standpoint, what’s notable and a grave warning to their possible semifinals rivals from Group B is the fact that they have yet to concede a goal.

For the rest of the group stage, Vietnam produced a defensive masterclass with Van Lam a standout sentry. But what’s more worthy of mentioning is the confident backline that was able to effectively deal with many attacking plays from their rivals.

The backline has been a solid rock for the rest of the Golden Dragons as it is able to not only do the necessary defensive stops but also facilitate and be the catalyst for the squad’s attacking moves.

That three-man fortress of team captain Que Ngoc Hai, Tran Dinh Trong and Do Duy Manh have been an ever reliable defence for head coach Park Hang-seo and for the four games running at a total of at least 360 minutes, the Golden Dragons are still immaculate in terms of keeping their clean-sheet… clean.

Now with the semifinalists from Group B still to be decided as of this writing, whoever goes through the final four from that bracket and are set to face Vietnam have a big problem to deal with – How to unlock the stingiest defence in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018?