AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Four positives for Myanmar from this year’s competition

For Myanmar, the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup can be defined using the following phrase: So close yet so far. The Asian Lions put in good early displays, by beating Laos and Cambodia. As a result, they were 1st going into the penultimate gameday. However, a draw and a loss in consecutive games saw them drop to 3rd and eventually out of the competition. There were still some positives to take back for Myanmar, nevertheless.

#1 Special star-man

Much of the limelight going into the competition was on Myanmar’s star man: Aung Thu. The 22-year-old forward brought his club form to the international stage, and dazzled the audiences with his skills.

The youngster did miss a penalty in his first game of the competition but quickly recovered by scoring in Myanmar’s second. His movements in the final third were a joy to watch, as he made smart runs in behind the defence. Moreover, his understanding of the game looked far beyond his age. Not to mention, his silky skills proved to be the bane of all four defenses.

In Aung Thu, Myanmar have a man around which they can build an entire team.

#2 Effective formation

A huge part of Myanmar’s success in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup was their defensive shape. The Asian Lions lined up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, which would change into a 4-3-3 when on the attack. At the centre of the formation was Hlaing Bo Bo, who occupied the defensive midfielder role.

The way Antonie Hey set up his side was to ensure that they control the midfield, a feature clearly visible in their earlier matches. Furthermore, Myanmar complemented their attack by having two creative midfielders sit behind the striker. A narrow structure also meant space for fullbacks to run into and contribute to the attack.

Myanmar’s formation did have some flaws but these are flaws which can be fixed over time. For now, the Asian Lions have their preferred formation and can build upwards from it.

#3 Young core

A standout feature of the Myanmar team was their respective ages. None of the 25 players in this year’s squad were over the age of 28. Furthermore, 15 of the 25 selected were aged 23 or below.

This means that the Myanmar squad is just entering the best years. As a result, the coach and the federation have an amazing opportunity to build a strong core which can lead the team for at least a decade.

A strong international team is built on a strong core- Germany, Spain, and France for example.

#4 Back on track?

It is not a secret that Myanmar used to be somewhat of a footballing giant. The Asian Lions enjoyed some of their best years in and around the 1960s, during which they won two Asian Games Gold medals. However, as the 1970s approached, much of the footballing success perished due to things beyond the pitch.

As a result, when Myanmar rose during the late 2010s, many people were reminded of the golden days.

Years later, it is clear that they are one of the fastest rising footballing nations in the region. However, they are still far from the glory days at this point. Nevertheless, if the footballing federation plays their cards right, Myanmar can welcome their second Golden Age.