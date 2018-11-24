AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 things we learned from Malaysia 3-0 Myanmar

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at Malaysia’s decisive 3-0 win over Myanmar in Saturday’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group A clash.

It was a high-stakes affair at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium as Malaysia and Myanmar did battle for a place in the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals, and it was the hosts who ultimately got the job done with a 3-0 win.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha opened the scoring in the 26th minute with an opportunistic strike, before Zaquan Adha added a second from the penalty spot just before halftime.

And, with two minutes left on the clock, Zaquan fortuitously netted his second of the evening when he deflected an attempted clearance to seal an emphatic win.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the five talking points from the game.

1) Malaysia fans turn out in full force and duly get rewarded

With their national team needing all the support they could get, the Harimau Malaya faithful turned out in full force with over 83,700 fans filling up the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

In the end, the Malaysia fans were probably not needed as much as they might have been given how Tan Cheng Hoe’s charges dominated proceedings from the opening whistle.

While sterner tests await in the knockout round, Malaysia can be safe in the knowledge that a huge crowd at Bukit Jalil will prove to be an intimidating atmosphere for any opposition side they come up against.

2) Aung Thu desperately needs support

Following an arduous first season in Thai League 1, Aung Thu has looked slightly off the pace at the Suzuki Cup but is still clearly Myanmar’s standout player.

The problem with his burgeoning reputation is that opponents now know what he is capable of and often set up to specifically nullify his threat.

With Kyaw Ko Ko ruled out of the tournament through injury, Aung Thu just has not had enough support and Myanmar has paid the price as a result.

3) Surprise inclusion Farizal could keep his place in goal

After opting for Khairul Fahmi in Malaysia’s opening three matches, it was interesting to Malaysia coach Tan replace him with Farizal Marlias in goal.

Both have plenty of experience but Fahmi arguably was in better form towards the end of the Malaysian domestic campaign, which made it quite a surprise that Farizal was suddenly given the nod in such a crucial encounter.

Nonetheless, the Johor Darul Ta’zim custodian would have done his chances of retaining his spot no harm at all with a confident display, which included a brilliant stop with his right foot to deny Aung Thu from point-blank range when the score was still only 1-0.

4) Are there any positives for Myanmar?

After reaching the semi-finals in 2016, a group-stage exit will clearly be viewed as regression for Myanmar.

Still, there were some positives for them as several individuals did give a good account of themselves.

In particular, box-to-box midfielder Hlaing Bo Bo looks to be a real star for the future, while goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet produced a series of fine displays in goal.

5) Malaysia prove that “oldies” can still be “goldies”

Amidst all the talk about fielding youthful sides at tournaments, especially with 15 of Vietnam’s 23-man squad being 23 years old or younger, Malaysia have showed that experience is still important.

Of their regular starting XI, only Safawi Rasid, Syahmi Safari and Syazwan Andik are below the age of 23, and it has been the older brigade leading the way.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and Zaquan Adha have combined for all of the seven goals Harimau Malaya have scored, while Aidil Zafuan and Akram Mahinan have been calming influences along the spine of the team.