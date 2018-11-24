AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam 3-0 Cambodia, Player ratings

Vietnam produced an almost perfect game against Cambodia as they step out of Group A and into the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinals stage.

Vietnam are through to the @affsuzukicup 2018 semifinals! The Golden Dragons were able to utterly dominate their opponents to come up with a comprehensive win and end up at the top of Group A.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #VIEvCAM #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/x4N8ELsNP0 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 24, 2018

Let’s take a quick look at the player ratings for both nations:

VIETNAM

Dang Van Lam – (6/10) – Did not do much as he was not threatened at all for the duration of the match.

Que Ngoc Hai – (7/10) – A solid performance at the back negated several buildup from the Angkor Warriors

Nguyen Trong Hoang – (7/10) – Toiled away with much effectivity from the midfield masterminding several counter-attacking and attacking plays. Assisted the opening goal

Nguyen Phong Hong Duy – (7.5/10) – A boss from the left flank. A certain play in the 56th minute of the match just made him eliminate the attacking play of his Cambodian counterpart. He also assisted the second goal.

Pham Duc Huy – (7.5/10) – Marauded his way to help his side come up with a comfortable victory.

Dong Hung Dung – (6.5/10) – A good stint overall by being active and involved in several buildups for his squad.

Nguyen Quang Hai – (8/10) – Scored a spectacular goal and had an assist. Provided some bonus eye-candy especially a nutmeg in the second half.

Phan Van Duc – (7/10) – His goal proved to be the insurance that sealed their qualification to the semifinals of the tournament. Has to be subbed in the second half due to injured hand.

Tran Dinh Trong – (7/10) – A commendable effort from the back. The fact that there has been no alarms produced by Cambodia speaks volumes of him and his defensive partners in crime.

Nguyen Tien Linh (7.5/10) – The Becamex Binh Duong striker scored the opener for Vietnam and has been a constant threat for the rest of the match. A very good output for the squad to help claim the top spot in Group A and seize the semifinal spot.

Do Duy Manh – (6.5/10) – A routine shift from the right flank with some clever plays. Was only outshone by his other attacking midfield partners

Nguyen Cong Phuong – (6/10) – Came into the match with nothing much to do anymore.

Nguyen Van Quyet – (5/10) – Nothing much to prove for his side with the job almost virtually done when he came in.

Bui Tien Dung – (NA) – A 10+ minute cameo with the score very much settled makes him a negligible factor.

CAMBODIA

Um Vichet – (7/10) – A very busy keeper. Despite conceding three the fact that Vietnam unleashed around a dozen shots on-target makes him the bright spot for his doomed squad

Soeuy Visal – (5/10) – Stretched much by Vietnam’s superior attacking prowess. A commendable effort but not enough to keep the hosts at bay.

Kouch Sokumpheak – (4.5/10) – Aside from helping out on the defence, he wasn;t able to deliver on his role as a facilitator from deep.

Sos Suhana – (3/10) – Basically shut down by the opponent’s defence.

Reung Bunheing – (3/10) – Was not able to inspire his team from an offensive end. Instead was forced to help more on defensive duties which is not his role.

Sin Kakada – (2/10) – Pedestrian and wasn’t able to some scares towards Vietnam.

Chhin Chhoeun – (5/10) – Helped on the defence but wasn’t a factor in creating chances from his assigned flank.

Chheng Meng – (5/10) – Same as Chhin, he wasn’t able to bring the game to the opposition. Was limited mainly on defensive duties

Brak Thiva – (3/10) – A forgettable performance devoid of inspiration

Hong Pheng – (5/10) – A busy man dealing with several skirmishes. But in the end was not able to keep the opponents at bay.

Brak Thiva – (4/10) – Came in with much time left but was not able to provide any form of momentum for his squad.

Tith Dina – (3/10) – Came with not much time left with the score already decided.

Chan Vathanaka – (NA) – A sad cameo for the brightest star in Cambodia’s doomed 2018 Suzuki Cup campaign