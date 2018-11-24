AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 talking points from Vietnam vs Cambodia

With their AFF Suzuki Cup lives on the line, Vietnam may have presented their best performance for last as they secured a spot in the knockout stages with a dominating 3-0 win over Cambodia.

The win did not only secure their spot in the semifinal, but paired with a Myanmar loss to Malaysia meant that the 2008 champions end up as Group A winners.

Here are five quick talking points in the match.

VIETNAM STRUCK HARD AND OFTEN

From the early stages of the match, it appeared that The Golden Dragons wanted to grab the lead early and put the game to bed as quickly as possible.

They dominated the possession and moved forward to threaten at any time they could manage. Cambodia were able to weather the storm in the first 30 minutes but Nguyen Tien Linh would eventually give the hosts the lead.

Only two minutes after, the Vietnamese squad had a two-goal advantage thanks to Nguyen Quang Hai.

Vietnam would eventually get their third to complete the route and it was an incredible display of how the Golden Dragons wanted to get the win.

CAMBODIA’S POTENT STRIKERS GIVEN BENCH ROLES

84′ Substitution – Cambodia Chan Vathanaka comes in for the hosts. Can he apply the much needed incisiveness for the Angkor Warriors to reduce the deficit?#AFFSuzukiCup18 #VIEvCAM #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/f0GKVqki21 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 24, 2018

Despite being out of the competition with one game in hand, many thought that Cambodia would still try to get a win to end the competition on a high note.

It would turn out as a surprise that Chan Vathanaka and Keo Sokpheng were left out of the starting XI and it could have influenced the team’s lack of abilities up front.

Of course, strategies should be upheld but Cambodia’s number nine only came in after an hour and CV11 only in the 85th.

CV11 leads the team with two goals in the competition, so his exclusion from the starting line-up is most surprising.

ONLY TWO SHOTS FOR CAMBODIA AGAINST VIETNAM’s 20

With Vietnam dominating the game throughout 90 minutes, the difference they had in the shots attempted is enormous.

The hosts had 61 per cent of the possession and made the most by putting up 20 shots, 12 are on target. With 39 per cent of the possession, the Cambodians only managed two shots – with only one on target.

Furthermore, they failed to register a single shot in the first 45 minutes and that immediately spells trouble.

Poor Um Vichet in goals. I’m not convinced the coaching group had a solidified plan going into this tournament. #AFFSuzukiCup18 #VIEvCAM https://t.co/na8aSex8fO — Ryan Steele (ライアン) (@Steelinho) November 24, 2018

In fact, the only bright light that the Cambodians had was goalkeeper Um Vichet who had to face those shots. The fact that Vietnam only won 3-0 showed his great skill.

VIETNAM STILL WITH CLEAN SHEETS

While the lack of firepower by Cambodia isn’t Vietnam’s fault, it is still an impressive factor that the Golden Dragons are still yet to allow a single goal in the competition.

In four matches, the Vietnamese have always outstruck their opponents and their defence has held up by still not allowing a single goal.

The 2008 champions may be peaking at the perfect time as they prepare for their matches in the semifinals.

Their defence has largely been left unchanged through four matches and with continuous impressive results, there is no reason to. Easily, this team continues to be one of the favourites.

NGUYEN QUANG HAI CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

41′ GOAL! 2-0 Vietnam Nguyen Quang Hai makes it a two-goal advantage for the hosts in no time.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #VIEvCAM #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/oit9Vcfew8 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 24, 2018

Having scored a goal in this match, Nguyen Quang Hai is certainly having a great AFF Suzuki Cup campaign so far.

At 21 years old, the Vietnamese star is likely to play a big role in the knockout stages and keeping him on the pitch just behind the strikers should be a priority.

Already with two goals in the competition, the Ha Noi FC midfielder may easily add to his tally when he has at least two more chances to appear in the competition.

Vietnam are surely a talented team with many individual stars but they play great collectively and that could go far in them winning their second AFF Suzuki Cup title.

Here’s a look at the final Group A table: