AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia 3-0 Myanmar, Player Ratings

It was judgement day in the AFF Suzuki Cup Group A, as Malaysia, Myanmar, and Vietnam all went in with a chance of qualifying for the Semifinals. And while Vietnam beat Cambodia to confirm their place in the semis, Malaysia did the same against Myanmar. We take a look at how the players fared from that match.

Malaysia

F. Marlias (7): Solid performance from him in the goal as he made some decent saves to keep Malaysia’s lead intact. Ended up with a clean sheet as well.

M.S. bin Safari (8): Had a brilliant match as he and Sumareh ran the right wing ragged.

M. Aidil Zafuan (7): Good performance by Zafuan in the centre back position as he ensured that the Myanmar forwards are kept in check throughout the match.

S. Saad (7): Delivered a brilliant performance as the centre back, as he kept Aung Thu quite for 90 minutes.

S. Andik (7): Didn’t offer much going forward but was solid defensively and helped his side keep a clean sheet.

M. Sumareh (8): Along with Safari, ran the entire show in the first half with tirelessly working up and down the wings. Was unlucky not to come away with a goal himself as his shot from close range was saved heroically by Zin Htet.

S. Kutty Abba (9): Man of the match performance from Kutty Abba who was unstoppable in midfield. The central midfielder ran the entire show, making runs from box to box. A big reason why Malaysia were able to control the game and come away with all three points.

M. Akram (7): Didn’t have as much of an impact as his midfield partner but was solid nonetheless.

S. Rasid (7): Did his best to keep things moving on his side of the pitch. Had an opportunity to wrap up things late into the game but his tired legs let him down.

M. Zaquan Adha (8): Two goals from Zaquan ensured Malaysia’s birth in the semifinals. The skipper did his best to pressurize the Myanmar backline. However, both of his goals did involve a ‘luck’ factor as one came via a spot-kick, the other when the ball hit him in the face and went in.

N. Talaha (8): Another goal for Norshahrul Idlan who now has 4 in 4 games. Was brilliant throughout the first half and gave Malaysia a deserving lead when he scored from a rebound.

Substitutes

S. Fikri (6): Came on in place of Norshahrul and looked bright on occasions.

K. Davaragi (6): Was sent in place of Akram Mahinan. Did well on occasions but didn’t trouble Myanmar too much.

A. Rashid (6): Looked lively during the time he was on the pitch.

Myanmar

Z. H. Kyaw (7): Captain Htet could’ve done little to prevent all three goals. He made some stunning saves which ensured Myanmar stayed into the game for as long as possible.

W. M. Kyaw (6): Kept his side of the pitch quite during the first half but didn’t help too much defensively.

M. Zaw (5): Awful performance from the central defender who allowed the Malaysian forwards wreak havoc.

S. M. Kyaw (5): A terrible performance from him as his side conceded three goals and were knocked out of the competition.

N. Kyaw (5): Was guilty of letting Sumareh and Safari run freely down the right during the first half. It is of no surprise then, that both of Malaysia’s first-half goals came from his side.

B. Hlaing (6): The way Myanmar set up, a lot of responsibility falls on the shoulders of Hlaing Bo Bo. Therefore, if Bo Bo has a bad game, the whole team suffers. The same happened today as the central midfielder was given no space to work with throughout the entire 90 minutes.

M. Maung (6): Was deployed out wide but didn’t trouble the Malaysian backline at all.

M. A. Lwin (5): Usually on his best, Lwin was below par tonight and didn’t supply the final balls to Aung Thu.

M. M. Soe (3): A forgettable outing by the number 8, who was brought in for this match. Maung didn’t settle at all, contributed to little and was even booked in the first 30 minutes. He was substituted in the 34th minute despite being fully fit.

S. Aung (5): Was asked to work the wide areas but couldn’t settle in the game at all.

T. Aung (6): Myanmar’s star man did all he could to make things work but couldn’t help his side. Furthermore, he had a great opportunity in the first half to level the match only to see the opposition goalkeeper make a stunning save.

Substitutes

Z. M. Tun (6): Replaced Sithu Aung for the second half but couldn’t help his team.

P. W. Htet (6): Was brought on after just 30 minutes to replace M. Maung Soe. Didn’t fare much better than the man he had replaced.

T. H. Aung (6): Came in place of Lwin in the 65th minute but didn’t contribute to anything positive.