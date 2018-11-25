AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia, Vietnam fans jubilant as their teams reach the semifinals

Supporters of both Vietnam and Malaysia were on a high after their teams managed to book the semifinals berth in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 on Saturday. While Vietnam progressed as the Group A leaders, thanks to their 3-0 win over Cambodia, Malaysia overcame Myanmar 3-0 in front of their vociferous home support to reach the last four.

Myanmar coach Antoine Hey ruffled a few feathers when he said his team did not fear the crowd at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur (for the obvious reason that the match will be played on the pitch between 11 vs 11). And thus, the Harimau Malaya fans did not waste the opportunity to rub salt on Myanmar’s wounds.

they called us out, they said they are not afraid of our fans, a full house stadium, they said it would be a good atmosphere for them to enter semi-finals but we told them otherwise. We are in it boys. Proud of this performance, Malaysia. #AFFSuzukiCup18 #HarimauMalaya — blackdragon (@dhivyansk) November 24, 2018

Before the match between Malaysia & Myanmar he proudly said : “We are not afraid of the crowd! We want the stadium to be full.” After defeated by Malaysia : 👇🏻 Goodbye Myanmar! 👋🏻 #MASvsMYA #HarimauMalaya #Malaysia #EkorHarimauMalaya #AFFSuzukiCup18 https://t.co/HRlMogGi7d — NUR AMEERA (@ameerazulkefli) November 24, 2018

FT: Malaysia 3 Myanmar 0. Malaysia are through to the semi-final!#AFFSuzukicup18 pic.twitter.com/y5lnXKHWab — ★ShAhHaFiSツ™ (@ShAhHaFiS) November 24, 2018

Vietnam on the other hand looks on course to win their second title after their maiden triumph in the 2008 edition.

#Football | AFF SUZUKI CUP 2018 ĐT Việt Nam 🇻🇳️ 3-0 🇰🇭️ ĐT Campuchia ĐT Malaysia 🇲🇾 ️3-0 🇲🇲️ ĐT Myanmar Với kết quả này, ĐT Việt Nam giành ngôi nhất bảng (10 điểm sau 4 trận, với 8 bàn thắng và không để thủng lưới) và sẽ cùng Malaysia vào bán kết. pic.twitter.com/Kly5a6zyGC — Vietnam Olympic Team (@VIE_Team) November 24, 2018



As for Cambodia who boasted of a star name like Keisuke Honda as their manager, it is less said the better. And one fan perhaps summed it up speculating the frame of mind of the Japanese legend after watching his team’s latest defeat.

Honda’s sitting in his hotel room in Sydney throwing his laptop at a wall. Coaching team won’t be getting any answers to their Skype calls. #AFFSuzukiCup18 #VIEvCAM #本田圭佑 https://t.co/5dC8i9rcT0 — Ryan Steele (ライアン) (@Steelinho) November 24, 2018

Meanwhile, some Malaysian fans are already dreaming of a final and second AFF Suzuki Cup triumph for the Malaysian Tigers.

Singapore & Philippines to beat Thailand and Indonesia tomorrow. Then a Malaysia vs Philippines semi, and onward to final against Vietnam for a repeat!#AFFSuzukicup18 — Lothar Matthäus (@luciusmaximus) November 24, 2018

If this is the kind of atmosphere we are going to witness at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium for those fixtures, we will not be complaining!