AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia, Vietnam fans jubilant as their teams reach the semifinals

Supporters of both Vietnam and Malaysia were on a high after their teams managed to book the semifinals berth in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 on Saturday. While Vietnam progressed as the Group A leaders, thanks to their 3-0 win over Cambodia, Malaysia overcame Myanmar 3-0 in front of their vociferous home support to reach the last four. 

Myanmar coach Antoine Hey ruffled a few feathers when he said his team did not fear the crowd at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur (for the obvious reason that the match will be played on the pitch between 11 vs 11). And thus, the Harimau Malaya fans did not waste the opportunity to rub salt on Myanmar’s wounds.

Vietnam on the other hand looks on course to win their second title after their maiden triumph in the 2008 edition.


As for Cambodia who boasted of a star name like Keisuke Honda as their manager, it is less said the better. And one fan perhaps summed it up speculating the frame of mind of the Japanese legend after watching his team’s latest defeat.

Meanwhile, some Malaysian  fans are already dreaming of a final and second AFF Suzuki Cup triumph for the Malaysian Tigers.

If this is the kind of atmosphere we are going to witness at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium for those fixtures, we will not be complaining!

