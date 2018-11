AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia see off Myanmar to reach semis

Malaysia are through to the semi-finals of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 after sealing a top-two finish in Group A with an impressive 3-0 triumph over Myanmar on Saturday.

Heading into the clash at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium third on the table and coming up against the leaders, Harimau Malaya knew they would most likely require nothing less than a win in order to progress.

Showing plenty of endeavor from the opening whistle, the hosts got the opening goal that they were so desperate for 26 minutes in.

Breaking free down the right, Syahmi Safariโ€™s right-wing cross picked out Mohamadou Sumareh and, although his acrobatic effort came back off the bar, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha was on hand to slot home the rebound.

Myanmar had a glorious chance to equalise two minutes before the break when Aung Thu was picked out unmarked by Htet Phyoe Wai, but Farizal Marlias produced a brilliant save with his foot to deny the Police Tero star from ten yards out.

Then, in first-half stoppage time, a surging run into the box by Safawi Rasid was illegally halted by Soe Moe Kyaw and the referee had no hesitation in awarding the Malaysians a penalty, which was coolly converted by Zaquan Adha beyond Kyaw Zin Htetโ€™s despairing dive and in off the post.

Despite their comfortable lead, Malaysia were unwilling to take their foot off the pedal and continued to look the more dominant of the two sides, even though it was Myanmar who needed to score next more urgently.

And, with two minutes remaining, Malaysia completed the rout albeit in comical fashion as Soe Moe Kyaw, having read the play well to snuff out an attack, sent his clearance straight into Zaquan, who would watched on in bemusement as the ball looped over Kyaw Zin Htet and into goal for his second of the evening.

The result saw Malaysia overtake Myanmar and climb into the top two, finishing the group stage a point behind Vietnam.

MALAYSIA: Farizal Marlias, Syahmi Safari, Aidil Zafuan, Shahrul Saad, Syazwan Andik, Mohamadou Sumareh (Akhyar Rashid 79โ€™), Akram Mahinan (D. Kenny Pallraj 74โ€™), Syamer Kutty Abba, Safawi Rasid, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (Shahrel Fikri Fauzi 62โ€™), Zaquan Adha.

MYANMAR: Kyaw Zin Htet, Win Moe Kyaw, Zaw Min Tun, Soe Moe Kyaw, Nanda Kyaw, Hlaing Bo Bo, Lwin Moe Aung (Than Htet Aung 64โ€™), Maung Maung Lwin, Maung Maung Soe (Htet Phyoe Wai 34โ€™), Sithu Aung (Zin Min Tun 46โ€™), Aung Thu.