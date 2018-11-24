AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Philippines custodian not happy with the pitch for Indonesia game

Philippines goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard has hit out at the condition of the pitch at the Gelaro Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta which will play host to their final group match in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The Azkals are to take on Indonesia in what will be a crucial Group B encounter from 8 PM SGT on November 25.

However, the stadium’s grass surface has come under sharp criticism recently.

The venue has had busy days in recent times having hosted the AFC U19 Championship in October followed by a music concert of Gun N’ Roses early November before the start of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

And now it has left the Philippines shot-stopper completely unimpressed.

“If you expect good football tomorrow… don’t. This pitch is not suitable for technical football but no excuse for not getting a result,” the Bangkok United FC custodian wrote on Twitter.

Philippines are looking to progress to the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup while Indonesia are already eliminated from the competition.