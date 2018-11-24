Azkals fans infuriated with Bima Sakti’s ‘half-blood’ comments ahead of AFF Suzuki Cup encounter

Things are not going well for Indonesia at the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. The Garudas have lost two of there three matches, and have been eliminated from the competition. Moreover, fans are displeased with head coach Bima Sakti for a terrible showing. However, Indonesian fans aren’t the only ones Sakti has managed to anger. His ‘half-blood’ comments haven’t been well received by the Philippines fans.

Speaking ahead of Indonesia’s match against the Philippines, Indonesian coach Bima Sakti managed to anger some opposition fans with his comments.

The Indonesia head-coach stated that his side might face problems dealing with several ‘half-blood’ players from the Philippines, “They are physically big and tall, and have many half-blood players. The main thing for us is, we are ready to face their set pieces. The Philippines also have good organisation in both defence and attack. But we will give everything on this match and do our best to provide the win to our people,”

Several fans called out Sakti’s comments as being highly ignorant of the situation and in bad taste.

Sakti’s Indonesia will face the Philippines on November 22 in their final group game of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.