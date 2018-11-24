Group A of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is having a photo finish with Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam vying to qualify for the semifinals over the weekend.

With Malaysia needing a win against Myanmar to make it through to the knockout stages, the fans are doing all they can to get behind their team and help them cross the line.

With this as the backdrop, a new story is going viral on social media.

Twitter user @erinsyakrn posted an interesting story earlier today that epitomizes the fan frenzy in Malaysia quite aptly.

In the post, the user talks about how her brother slipped out of their house to go buy tickets for Malaysia’s upcoming game in the hopes of surprising her.

She says that her brother did this despite having his SPM exams (equivalent to O Level exams) coming up this week.

Cerita lawak. Adik aku beli tiket bola tak tanya parents aku dulu pastu pergi keluar senyap senyap. Padahal spm tak habis lagi. Last last kantoi time semua tngh tengok berita 😂 pic.twitter.com/BgHh1KUGCD — erin (@erinsyakrn) November 23, 2018

However, his plan to surprise his sister was foiled by the national television. Erin’s brother ended up posing for TV3 with the tickets he had purchased.

It may not have gone to plan but one thing’s for certain. His sister was definitely surprised to see her brother, who was supposed to be studying for his exams, posing with tickets to a football game on national TV.