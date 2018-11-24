Cambodia are hoping to put on a good show as they get ready to take on Vietnam in their final game of the AFF Suzuki Cup group stage. As the excitement surrounding the clash between the neighbours starts to peak, star player Chan Vathanaka has uploaded a new video on Instagram in a bid to lighten the mood.

Cambodia have had a difficult tournament this time. After losing their first game of the tournament by a goal to nil against Malaysia, they were comprehensively beaten by Myanmar (4-1). They did taste success after all as they thumped Laos 3-1 on Tuesday. The result in the upcoming match against Vietnam will be inconsequential to them. But the Cambodian players look set to leave the stage with a smile on their faces.

View this post on Instagram This is team work 🇰🇭🇰🇭🇰🇭💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽✌✌✌ A post shared by Chan Vathanaka (@vathanaka_cv11) on Nov 23, 2018 at 9:15pm PST

The video posted on Instagram by Chan Vathanaka shows the Cambodian players pulling off the famous ‘bin challenge’ with aplomb. CV11 is seen exchanging headers with 13 players before slotting the ball into the bin and wheeling away in celebration wit the team.

Cambodia’s coach Keisuke Honda might have returned to Australia to resume his playing career, but the Japanese legend will be pleased to see the camaraderie in the dressing room and will expect his men to keep their spirits up despite having to bow out without securing qualification to the knockout stages.