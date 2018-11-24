During the prematch press conference Indonesia head coach Bima Sakti is looking to conclude their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign on a positive note against the Philippines on November 25 but pointed out the challenge posed by several “half-blood” players of the Azkals.

He has noted that such physical attributes of their rivals could problems to his squad particularly on set-pieces.

The Garudas’ gaffer also is aware of the balanced strength of The Philippines on both ends of the pitch.

“They are physically big and tall, and have many half-blood players. The main thing for us is, we are ready to face their set pieces. The Philippines also have good organisation in both defence and attack. But we will give everything on this match and do our best to provide the win to our people,” shared the coach.

Indonesia are already out of contention in reaching the semifinal stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup, but a win will definitely put an end to their campaign on a positive note at the possible expense of the Azkals from seizing a berth to the knockout phase.

The Indonesia versus Philippines match is scheduled to kick off on November 25, 2018 at 8:00 PM SGT.