As Vietnam take on Cambodia in their final group stage game of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 to ensure their advancement into the semi-finals, they’ll fancy their chances against an opposition that has meekly surrendered to them on more than a couple of occasions in the past.

Cambodia will do well to not let history deter them as previous fixtures have only yielded results from which they can hardly draw any inspiration. Vietnam have taken no prisoners in the past when they’ve lined up against their neighbours and have dismantled them mercilessly in the past.

Their dominance in the fixture could be a real source of worry for the Cambodians as some of those scorelines don’t make for a kind sight.

Vietnam’s most resounding victories over their Saturday opponents came in 2002 and 2004, back when the AFF Super Cup was called the Tiger Cup. The Golden Dragons unpityingly put NINE goals past their opponents on both occasions.

We take a look at the two instances when they scored for fun against the Angkor Warriors.

Vietnam 9-2 Cambodia – 2002 AFF Championship

In the 2002 encounter at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Vietnam did not waste too much time before asserting their dominance. H. H. Sơn opened the scoring in the 11th minute while Giang and NQ Trung hit two more before the Cambodians pulled one back.

Though the Cambodians showed signs of a fight back making it 4-2 in the 58th minute, Vietnam went for the kill and slotted five more past their dispirited opponents with Giang and Lee Huynh Duc scoring braces and N. M. Phương, T. X. Thành and P. V. Quyến also getting on the scoresheet.

Vietnam 9-1 Cambodia – 2004 AFF Championship

In their 2004 meeting, Vietnam started early once again as they slotted past their opponents inside the opening 10 minutes. However, Cambodia showed signs of putting up a fight as they pulled one back right before the half time break after Vietnam had secured a 2-0 advantage courtesy of a brace from Thach Bao Khanh.

Le Cong Vinh treated himself to a hattrick in the second half as the Vietnamese blew their opposition away. Đặng Văn Thành scored a couple and Nguyễn Huy Hoàng also got on the scoresheet in addition to an own goal that Cambodia conceded as the day grew more and more forgettable for them.

It is to note that these results came after they had already taken them to the cleaners in the 2000 edition of the Tiger Cup with a resounding 6-0 win.

Even though a decade-and-a-half has passed since those embarrassing results, Cambodia seem to be a long way from outwitting their assailants. The most recent meeting between the two sides in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers ended in a 5-0 win for the Vietnamese.

Cambodia’s only win so far in the tournament this year came against Laos. However, after surrendering to Malaysia and being comprehensively beaten by Myanmar, they have no chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

As such, history smiles brightly on Vietnam and if the past meetings between the two sides are anything to go by, the Golden Dragons would be pleased to take on the Angkor Warriors as they hope to make it to the knockout stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Will the history repeat itself?!