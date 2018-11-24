AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Vietnam vs Cambodia

The group stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has reached its fag end and teams are aware of exactly what they need to achieve in their last group match to qualify for the semifinals. In Group A, Myanmar, Malaysia and Vietnam are fighting it out for two SF spots.

Vietnam are set to welcome Cambodia for their final group stage match, which will secure a semifinal berth for them if they win. Cambodia, on the other hand, have nothing to lose as they are already eliminated from the tournament and play for pride.

FOX Sports Asia with another numbers crunch! 📉📈📊 Here are the possible scenarios from Group A 🇲🇲🇲🇾🇻🇳 in the RACE to the @affsuzukicup 2018 SEMIFINALS:#AFFSuzukicup18 #WearYourPride https://t.co/BExP6iI9Th — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 22, 2018

Here’s how the two sides might line up for the encounter at the Hang Day Stadium.

Vietnam (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Tuan Manh

Defenders: Duy Manh, Dinh Trong, Tien Dung

Midfielders: Trong Hoang, Hung Dung, Duc Huy, Van Duc

Forwards: Van Toan, Anh Duc, Van Quyet

Cambodia (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Um Vichet

Defenders: Sath Rosib, Soeuy Visal, Hong Pheng, Saret Krya

Midfielders: Sos Suhana, Orn Chanpolin, Kouch Sokumpheak

Forwards: Prak Mony Udom, Keo Sokpheng, Chan Vathanaka