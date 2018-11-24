AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Fandi Ahmad says Singapore respect Thailand but will fight it out

Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is heading into an exciting final round of games as the trio of Thailand, Philippines and Singapore remain in the reckoning for a spot in the semifinals. Singapore, currently sitting at the 3rd position in Group B with 6 points, will take on group leaders Thailand in a game that will decide which teams will make it to the final four.

Here’s how the Group B table looks after tonight’s set of matches. 🇵🇭 Philippines, 🇹🇭 Thailand and 🇸🇬 Singapore are still in it with a shout!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/bj6FqyaApV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 21, 2018

Speaking ahead of the crunch encounter on Sunday, Singapore head coach Fandi Ahmad seemed optimistic and confident of his team’s chances. He said, “Yes, I think we are ready for this. It is time for us to step up to another level. Of course, we have had a good last few games.

“We didn’t have a good result in Bacolod but the important thing was that we fought well against Timor Leste to get the result we want.”

With Singapore needing nothing short of a win against the current table toppers to make it to the semi-finals, Ahmad’s side will need to stand up and deliver on opposition turf. The boss knows all too well that it is quite a hefty proposition.

“We know that Thailand, big team, strong team with good technical players. We will try to give them a good fight. It’s not easy to play here in Bangkok because they are very strong at home. It’s very important that we stay compact and mentally try to overcome the crowd. I wish that both teams can qualify [for the semifinals].”

Thailand coach Rajevac also praised Singapore’s discipline and tactical nous and Ahmad believes that his players will be able to overcome the odds on Sunday.

“We trust our own players, they will give Thailand a tough time, our discipline and compactness will help us a lot. Respect to Thailand, they have a lot of good players but our team has strong players too.

While 🇹🇭 need only a draw from their final @affsuzukicup group game, it’s much more complicated for 🇵🇭 and 🇸🇬 All the permutations and combinations for Group B! 👇👇#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPridehttps://t.co/lx3pFR2icr — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 22, 2018

“After playing in the last two editions of the Suzuki Cup, it is important this time for us to show we are ready to fight till the end. Nobody gave us a chance to go far in this tournament, even some fans back home. This is important now, our players to stay together and fight as a team.”

The Lions are not entirely strangers when it comes to playing in Thailand and have a handful of players who are well acquainted with the gravity of the task at hand. While Rajevac insisted that Thailand will stick to their attacking brand of football, Ahmad believes that Singapore can make the best use of their knowledge of the opposition to grind out a result.

“We have some advantages, we have five players who play in Thailand who gave some information about them. Yes, some of Thailand’s best players were not called up but we focus on ourselves. It is true our Thai-based players have told us info about the Thai players.

“But it doesn’t matter because at the end of the day we are ready to go up against everybody. It is about our own play and style, we will go out and try and frustrate Thailand. Our job is to try and destroy Thailand’s attacking moves and it will be difficult because they are very good players but win, lose or draw, we will fight.”