Thailand host Singapore in a do-or-die AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group B encounter with both teams determined to pull out all the stops to ensure qualification to the semifinals. With Thailand needing a draw and Singapore needing a victory to ensure they make it to the semis, the excitement surrounding the game has reached a fever pitch.

Having won nine out of the 11 AFF Suzuki Cups between them, both these Asian giants will have to endure a stern test of character as things go down to the wire in Group B.

Here’s how the Group B table looks after tonight’s set of matches. 🇵🇭 Philippines, 🇹🇭 Thailand and 🇸🇬 Singapore are still in it with a shout!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/bj6FqyaApV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 21, 2018

Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac insists, however, that his team is ready for the challenge and remains positive as they head into the business end of the competition.

“Of course, we’ve been preparing for this match and it went well. In both groups, you can see that 3 teams [each] have the chance to qualify for the semi-final. So, we’re expecting to see interesting matches today and tomorrow. Of course, we’re thinking about our match. We’re focused and positive.”

On being quizzed about the reliability of their goalkeepers on the back of Chatchai Budprom’s fatal error that led to the Philippines drawing the game on Wednesday, he said, “I really have full faith in all my players and abilities applies to goalkeepers too. I have two goalkeepers who are experienced and of similar quality.

“It can happen for a goalkeeper to make a mistake but I know they are capable of playing well, keep their focus and concentration throughout the match. As I said, I have full faith in their ability and commitment to the team. So everything should be ok.”

Thailand are currently leading Group B with 7 points. Philippines are hot on their heels with a point tally of 7 as well but are currently sitting second due to an inferior goal difference. A draw will be enough for Thailand to progress but they’ll be going for all 3 points as that will ensure that they will face the second placed team from Group A.

While 🇹🇭 need only a draw from their final @affsuzukicup group game, it’s much more complicated for 🇵🇭 and 🇸🇬 All the permutations and combinations for Group B! 👇👇#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPridehttps://t.co/lx3pFR2icr — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 22, 2018



“We were unfortunate to concede the goal in Philippines. If we got a good result we could have been more relaxed in this game. But there is no extra pressure going into the game against Singapore. We are all calm, focused, optimistic and also, we play at home and the supporters will be our 12th man so everything will go well for our team.”

Rajevac guaranteed that the War Elephants will stick to their attacking brand of football though a draw will be enough to see them over the line.

“We want to play attractive and attacking football but the result is the most important for us. The result from the game against Singapore is key but we will try to play positive and attack in the match.”

In the match against Philippines, Thailand’s players were a bit short on discipline for a brief spell and they ended up picking up 3 yellow cards and they will need to keep their heads if things are to work out in their favour against Singapore. However, Rajevac does not see that as much of a cause for concern.

“For the first 15 minutes, we played well. After that, you know, we made some mistakes in the midfield in terms of passing and also picked up some yellow cards. But we are over the previous match and are focused on the upcoming game. We have to now focus on tomorrow’s match and we are not thinking so much about the yellow card. We have to do our best tomorrow and think about the next match. We always think about the future.”

The coach knows that Singapore are no pushovers and is very wary of the good form that the Lions are showing.

“You can see by the previous results, they are very professional and tactically disciplined. A good result in the last match also gives them a psychological boost,” he noted.