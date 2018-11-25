Singapore midfielder Izzdin Shafiq vows to keep Thai midfielders in check

Singapore midfielder Izzdin Shafiq believed Singapore have been solid in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 but insisted the team still can do more, starting with the do-or-die game against Thailand on Sunday.

With Singapore on six points — just one behind both Thailand and Philippines – victory will qualify the Lions for their first semifinal appearance since 2012. Even a draw will prove enough, should Philippines lose to Indonesia on the same night.

This was a situation not many had envisaged when Singapore were drawn in the ‘Group of Death’, with many deriding the Lions’ chances then.

But the Lions are starting to win back the fans, with a good turnout at recent matches held at National Stadium. Over 30,000 showed up for the opening Suzuki Cup game against Indonesia, while approximately 18,000 made their presence felt against Timor-Leste, despite it being a midweek game.

In contrast, after a spate of woeful results just a year ago, only a paltry 2,628 turned up when Singapore faced Bahrain in a similarly important game whereby a win would have kept alive hopes of qualifying for the Asian Cup 2019.

“The fans have seemed to recognise our efforts and know we are fighting hard. But it’s not enough to be happy with that and we want to prove more on Sunday night,” Izzdin told FOX SPORTS ASIA.

“Whatever happens, we hope the fans continue to be supportive of us.”

Thailand are the undisputed lynchpin in Southeast Asia, but they did not call up Japan-based stars such as Teerasil Dangda, Theerathon Bunmanthan and Chanathip Songkrasin.

However, Izzdin stated the Thais are notoriously known for their pool of talent and it would be foolish to think that the current crop are easier to beat.

“Before we came here, our mind set was to win every game. We don’t want to depend on others, we have come here to win and we know that’s how we can qualify for the semifinals,” Izzdin added.

“The previous team (Thailand’s 2016 Suzuki Cup winning) had well known players. Teerasil, Chanathip and many others. This team is new, but there’s not much difference in the way they play, so you can say that they are just as strong.”

Nonetheless, the Home United captain insisted there was no reason why Singapore could not compete with the War Elephants on the tactical front.

“Thailand are hot favourites as they play good football but we can manage them. We have to be very disciplined because when we are disciplined and we fight as a team, we can get a result.

“We have to start from the front and we have to press them. A lot of the Thai players are comfortable on the ball, so we can’t take them lightly.”

The midfielder will be looking to do his part in the middle of the park, where he is expected to partner Hariss Harun.

If push came to shove, the 27-year-old said he will not be afraid to assert his authority and prevent the Thais from running riot.

“If there’s a battle in the middle, I will have to do it together with Hariss. We will be closing them down no matter what and fight for every ball. Definitely when we win the ball, we have to play some good football because we have to score,” he said.

“We wouldn’t know what kind of game it would be, but if we attack we will get a chance and anything can happen.”