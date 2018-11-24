Hassan Sunny: Thailand AFF Suzuki Cup game is the biggest in my Singapore career

Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has declared Sunday’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup clash against Thailand as the “biggest game of my career”.

Fandi Ahmad’s Lions will take on the War Elephants at the Rajamangala Stadium in the final Group B match, while the Philippines face Indonesia, as three teams vie for the right to make the final four.

The Azkals and Thailand occupy the top two spots in Group B on seven points, with Singapore in third on six.

Hassan, 34, who played in the Thai League for three seasons with Army United in 2015, 2016 and 2018., is raring to get the game started.

“This is a massive, massive game for Singapore. Probably the biggest game of our lives. This one game can change our lives as professional players,” Hassan told FOX Sports Asia from the Bangkok base.

“It is like a Cup final and the boys are going to treat it like it is our final game of our careers. We are going to leave everything out there and give it all we’ve got.

“The Singapore fans have been giving us so much more respect and love in recent weeks, and it is up to us to repay their faith and put a smile on their faces.”

The 2014 S.League Player of the Year has won over Thai football fans in his time with Army, where he was touted as one of the top goalkeepers in the domestic league.

Sunday’s game will carry extra significance for the player as he returns to the city he called home for three years, and Hassan hopes his experience of going up against most of the Thai national team stars will stand him in good stead.

Singapore 🇸🇬 defender Irfan Fandi wants victory against 🇹🇭 Thailand to keep the Kallang wave going… Can the four-time champions silence Rajamangala Stadium in the @affsuzukicup on Sunday⁉️https://t.co/69UWtGoCfU — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 24, 2018

“It’s nice to be back here in Bangkok but this time, I’m playing against the Thai national team instead of club football. As a player, you love playing in front of a good crowd and the Thai fans here are amazing.

“I have a lot of respect for the Thais because they are very nice and polite people. But this Sunday, it is all about doing Singapore proud and if given the opportunity to play, I’ll leave all other emotions aside.

“I know the strengths and weaknesses of most of the Thai players and this is my third year in the Thai League. They have a lot of good technical players so we can’t really pinpoint one player as the main danger man.

“But if I have to share with my teammates, we must, must, must pay close attention to Camp (Sanrawat Dechmitr). He is like their Xabi Alonso. He starts all the attacks and to stop Thailand, we must be careful of him.”

Win, lose or draw in the @affsuzukicup clash against Thailand, the SingaBrigade crew will still be there for Fandi Ahmad and the 🇸🇬 Singapore Lions. https://t.co/4BCQYESpyW — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 23, 2018

This will be the ninth AFF Suzuki Cup meeting between the two nations and the record currently stands at two wins, four losses and two draws for the Lions.

A partisan crowd is expected to fill up the majestic Rajamangala Stadium and like Hassan said, ‘these are the games you dream of playing in as a professional footballer’.

Can the Lions decide their own fate or will the War Elephants oust their regional rivals to continue their quest for a third consecutive title? All the answers will be revealed in 90 minutes on Sunday.