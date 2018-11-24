AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: GBK’s pitch could be a factor in Indonesia vs Philippines

In a social media post during a prematch inspection of GBK by the Philippines team, it is evident from the images that the pitch condition two days before the November 25, 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group B match between hosts Indonesia and the Philippines is not in the best condition.

The venue has had a busy schedule in the past month, hosting the AFC U19 Championship matches that began a month ago (October 18) until the quarterfinal match between Indonesia and Japan (October 28).

Indonesia came into the second half with better plans but the 70th-minute goal from Miyashiro took the game away from them. They will, however, bow out with their heads held high! Japan, on the other end, are through to the semifinals and the U20 World Cup next year. #JPNvIDN pic.twitter.com/ffoG8SE0BZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 28, 2018

A few days later, it hosted a concert of world-renowned rock band, Guns and Roses, (November 8).

And most recently, it hosted Indonesia’s first AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 home match against Timor-Leste last November 13.

Beto heading in the killer blow for 🇮🇩 Indonesia to comfortably beat 🇹🇱 Timor Leste 3-1!

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #IDNvTLS pic.twitter.com/9TQR2Q4FJN — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 13, 2018

With some heavy downpours the past days in Jakarta, right as the November 25 kick-off date came nearer, the natural wear and tear of the venue and the rains have started to take their toll on the playing surface.

It will be an interesting aspect on how the surface condition will influence the match with both teams raring to get a win, with the Philippines aiming for a semifinal spot while already eliminated hosts, Indonesia, will try to end their lacklustre 2018 campaign on a positive note in front of their fans.

Indonesia versus Philippines kicks off at 2000 SGT.