Irfan Fandi: Singing national anthem with 30,000 Singaporeans was special

Irfan Fandi admitted that his AFF Suzuki Cup debut was an emotional one and wants the journey to continue by beating defending champions Thailand at the Rajamangala Stadium on Sunday night.

Singapore have a date with destiny on Sunday as they seek to secure a win that will take them into the semifinals, but standing in their way will be five-time champions Thailand.

Irfan, 21, who made his Suzuki Cup debut in the opening 1-0 victory over Indonesia at the Singapore National Stadium, is ready for it because he understands what it will mean to the supporters.

“To be frank, the first game against Indonesia, I was very nervous. It was the first time I played in front of 30,000 Singapore fans and when we sang the national anthem together, my heart was beating so, so fast because that feeling takes you to another level,” Irfan told FOX Sports Asia from the team’s Bangkok base.

“That first half against Indonesia, the crowd was still hesitant but after the goal, they really got into it. Against Timor-Leste, I finally saw the Kallang Wave and it just kept going on and on, wave after wave.

“There was a point during a stoppage in the game, I looked up and saw the Kallang wave going around the stadium and I can tell you, that was one of the best feelings you will ever have as a Singapore player to witness it.”

Three games on, Singapore sit on six points in third place, behind the Philippines and Thailand who have seven points. Fandi Ahmad’s charges will go to the final four with victory but can also make it there should Indonesia beat Philippines and Singapore hold Thailand to a draw.

Despite the knowledge that a point may suffice in the highly-anticipated clash between the two most successful nations in the tournament – Singapore and Thailand have won 9 of the 11 tournaments since 1996 – Irfan is refusing to play it safe.

“This is the most crucial and also most exciting game of my career so far. It’s do or die for us. We worked our ass off in the last three games and we were unlucky against the Philippines,” Irfan added.

“For this fourth game, we are going into it with the mindset of winning it. No draw, no other thoughts but just victory. This is because we don’t want to rely on Indonesia beating Philippines, we will try to do it on our own.

“Maybe the younger players like myself will feel some nerves because this is our first tournament and so called first big game but for me, I feel excited because it’s going to be a great experience playing at the Rajamangala for the first time and we all know how crazy the atmosphere can be.”

While the War Elephants’ 12th man will play their part, it is the attacking players in the Thai team that Irfan is worried about, especially the formidable trident of Thitiphan Puangchan, Adisak Kraisorn and Sanrawat Dechmitr.

The soon-to-be Bangkok Glass defender said: “Adisak is Thailand’s main player going forward along with Thitiphan and Sanrawat.

“Adisak is more of a target man and a fox in the box so we have to restrict him from too many chances in the box and the defenders cannot let him turn around and face our goal. Get him as far away from goal as possible.”

It will be a winner-takes-all contest at the Rajamangala Stadium on Sunday and while the partisan crowd will be rooting for the Thai team, there are a handful of Singapore supporters who will be making themselves heard in hope of pushing Irfan and his teammates over the line.