SingaBrigade ready to back Singapore Lions at Rajamangala in AFF Suzuki Cup

While there may be only about 10 supporters traveling up to Bangkok to root for Singapore in their do-or-die clash with Thailand in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup on Sunday, the boys from SingaBrigade are undaunted by the likelihood of being drowned out by the partisan Thai crowd.

Having seen their local football heroes brandish a new style of attacking football under the guidance of Fandi Ahmad in this year’s Suzuki Cup, the supporters from SingaBrigade – a Singapore fan group – are ready to stand with their Lions once again on Sunday.

“We have always tried to travel and support our Lions when they play away but we all have work schedules and also, much of our free time is spent on match-day rehearsals and getting our stuff ready for home matches so it is not always possible,” SingaBrigade member Syed Faris, who is in Bangkok for the game, told FOX Sports Asia.

“Yes, most of us are also taking this as an opportunity for a holiday but our main objective is to be there at Rajamangala with our team. Since Fandi took over, we have seen the return of the real Lions and it has been so different.

“They are playing beautiful football and the way they stand up for each other is just amazing. Like when Baihakki (Khaizan) came charging off the bench when Adam (Swandi) was fouled in the game against Indonesia to protect his teammate, we saw how united they are.

“Even during the Timor-Leste game, they never stopped trying. Each time they scored, you can see the players quickly picking the ball up and wanting to start the game again to score more goals. That’s the spirit we wanted to see and now is the time we back the boys.”

Syed, along with about 30 Singapore supporters are expected to be at the Rajamangala Stadium on Sunday as they pray for a win against Thailand but even if the Lions fail to get a positive result and exit the tournament, the SingaBrigade have promised to stand by their compatriots.

“We are proud of the team regardless of whether they progress further in this tournament or not. They have already won our hearts with their displays in the last few matches and we as fans cannot fault them for anything,” Syed added.

“What we are going to do is to continue cheering for them even when the chips are down. I strongly believe that if we give Fandi and the boys more time, they will produce the goods eventually. For now, we just want them to know that it will not be the team against the rest of the stadium this Sunday. We will be there, even if it is just a small number of us. Let’s do this.”

The permutations for Group B are simple. Singapore will go through to the semifinals if they beat Thailand, but can still make it to the final four with a draw, coupled with an Indonesian victory over Philippines in the other game.