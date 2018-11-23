Myanmar head coach Antoine Hey is known for speaking his mind. The former Rwanda coach has often produce gems with his words and here are four of his best quotes…

#4 His view on places outside Europe

Antoine Hey is somewhat of a journeyman. The German tactician has managed a lot of teams outside Europe and has stated that the infrastructure outside Europe is actually better than most people think.

“What people always think that everything outside of Europe is jungle or the middle ages. Football is played everywhere, always according to the same rules. And everywhere the infrastructure is growing.”

#3 On Liberian fans

Hey took over the job at Liberia in 2008 and gave an interview about it to Spiegel. In that interview, he spoke of the high expectations that the fans have over the team which borders on fantasy.

“People want Liberia to become world champion in 2010, and if that does not work then they are sad.”

#2 On Kenya

He also had a stint as the manager of Kenya in 2009 for a few months but had to leave due to disputes with the board. As luck would have it, Hey took over the job for Rwanda national team in 2017 and had to face host Kenya in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

After Kenya won 2-0, Hey wasn’t particularly pleased. He lashed out at the organisers of the tournament for the poor transport, food and living facilities they provided for the teams.

He made it absolutely clear that he was disgusted with it and didn’t mince his words expressing it.

“For record, I don’t count Kenya’s match in this tournament. You saw what happened in Kakamega, I even refused to address the media after the match.

“Everything was pathetic — poor transport and hotel, bad food and forgettable reception. May be it would have been different, but I have seen good progress in the team reflecting on all the matches in preparation for Chan,” Hey said.

#1 Criticising Vietnam coach

The most recent of it all was his criticism of Vietnam coach for refusing to shake hands with him after the conclusion of Myanmar’s match against Vietnam in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. Hey actually went to the dugout to shake hands with Park Hang-seo but the South Korean didn’t oblige.

He took to his Twitter to blast the Vietnam coach.