Watch: Thailand goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom punches ball into own net, becomes instant viral sensation

Thailand and Philippines played out a 1-1 draw in the AFF Suzuki Cup recently, and while the game itself may have lacked the necessary quality to win a football match, one particular moment certainly stood out.

Thailand had a lead in the game, and the home fans at the Panaad Stadium were eager for something different from their team. They responded in the second half, albeit in incredibly lucky fashion.

The video can be seen below, and it comes from the 81st minute of the game, when an Azkals attack unlocked the Thai defence, just not in the way they probably expected it.

81′ GOAALL! AZKALS EQUALIZE! The home side score the leveller through substitute Bedic whose shot is deflected on to the post and then into the goal somehow! PHI 1-1 THA#PHIvTHA #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/7TnwyaEdaA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 21, 2018

As can be seen, the shot from distance saw a bizarre turn of events take place, ending with the keeper Chatchai Budprom eventually punching the ball into his own net. Confusion soon turned to jubilation for the home team and despair struck the entire Thailand team. Perhaps more epic than the goal itself, were the reactions from social media.

mafia? — Bimo mahardhika (@bimoli1997) November 21, 2018

match fixing — Adityo (@adtspr) November 21, 2018

Aw, this is glorious, nearly a double post-bump. @FootballCliches — Ian Cleverly (@IanCleverly06) November 21, 2018

Bye bye Indonesia 🙋🙋🙋🙋🙋 — Conan (@Guidetti07) November 21, 2018

Kawas karambol 😂😂 — RoL (@indrohari1908) November 21, 2018

