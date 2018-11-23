AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: PSSI Chairman Edy Rahmayadi states ridiculous reason for Indonesia national team’s failure

In some stunning news coming in from the AFF Suzuki Cup, PSSI Chairman Edy Rahmayadi has blamed media and bad press for the poor performance of Indonesia at the biennial tournament.

Rahmayadi can be seen talking to reporters and when asked about the team’s lack-lustre display but this time around, he had a specific answer in mind.

Rahmayadi’s comments can be literally translated to: “If Indonesia media/press is good, their national team will be good as well”, basically taking a jibe at the media for the bad press that the Indonesian side appear to be getting of late.

Indonesia have performed poorly at the AFF Suzuki Cup this year, and find themselves struggling behind Thailand, Philippines and Singapore in Group B. Indonesia have only managed to beat Timor-Leste this time around, and are already out of contention for one of the semifinal spots.

The fans have been unhappy with the national team for a number of reasons and showed their frustration in the form of a banner in the first match against Singapore. They even called for the ouster of PSSI chairman and the head coach Bima Sakti.

Indonesia face Philippines in their last Suzuki Cup match on 25th November at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.