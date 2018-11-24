Malaysia take on Myanmar in their final group encounter of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 at the sprawling Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on November 24 with both teams vying for a spot in the semifinal of the prestigious biennial football competition.

The Harimau Malaya will need to collect all three points in order to guarantee a place in the knockout stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup while the Asian Lions need just a draw to progress. However, Myanmar head coach has assured that his team will play for a win against the 2010 champions.

This is expected to result in an exciting encounter at the National Stadium. And here, we try to predict how the two teams will line up in the crucial Group A match in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

MALAYSIA (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Khairul Fahmi

Defenders: Syahmi Safari, Aidil Zafuan, Shahrul Saaf, Syazwan Andik

Midfielders: Mohamadou Sumareh, Akram Mahinan, Syamer Kutty, Akhyar Rashid

Forwards: Norshahrul Idlan, Safawi Rasid

MYANMAR (4-1-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Htet Kyaw Zin

Defenders: Thein Than Win, Tun Zaw Min, Pyae Phyo Zaw, David Htan

Midfielders: Bo Bo Hlaing, Aung Lwin Moe, Wai Htet Phyo, Aung Si Thu, Lwin Maung Maung

Forwards: Aung Thu