AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Match Day 4: The Top 5

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks his five most impressive performers from Match Day 4 of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

So, after two weeks of gruelling action, AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is just one round away from determining its final four.

Match Day 4 produced its expected share of twists and turns with Myanmar and Vietnam still level on top of Group A following a 0-0 draw, while Cambodia were eliminated despite a 3-1 win over Laos.

In Group B, Indonesia were also booted out without kicking a ball following the 1-1 draw between joint-leaders Thailand and Philippines, while third-placed Singapore remain in the hunt after crushing Timor-Leste 6-1.

Ahead of this weekend’s four decisive matches, FOX Sports Asia picks the “The Top 5” from Match Day 4.

1) Kyaw Zin Htet (Myanmar)

Unlike most 0-0 draws, Tuesday’s between Myanmar and Vietnam was actually a fairly entertaining encounter with both sides showing no lack of attacking intent.

It was, however, the Vietnamese who created the better opportunities on they would probably have emerged victorious if not for the heroics of Myanmar goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet.

Despite being unsighted, the Yangon United man reacted brilliantly to keep out a low drive by Nguyen Quang Hai in the first half, and followed up with a couple of fine saves in quick succession to deny Do Hung Dung and Nguyen Cong Phuong after the break.

2) Prak Mony Udom (Cambodia)

While it was not enough to keep their semi-final hopes alive, Cambodia were at least able to pick up their first win in the tournament since 2002.

Having had to bide his time on the bench in their first two games, Prak Mony Udom was finally restored to manager Keisuke Honda’s starting XI and did not waste any time in making an impact.

He scored Cambodia’s second from the penalty spot but was heavily involved in all that was good that they created in the attacking third, causing the Laotians problems with his movement and intelligent passing.

3) Alvaro Silva (Philippines)

It may have taken Philippines quite some time to get clearance to field Alvaro Silva but, based on his Suzuki Cup debut display against the mighty Thailand, it will be absolutely worth it.

One of the few natural centre-backs at Sven-Goran Eriksson’s disposal, the Spain native instantly adds an added dimension of strength and authority in the Azkals backline.

Having scored seven goals in his previous two matches, Thailand striker Adisak Kraisorn was rendered ineffective by the powerful Silva.

4) Philip Roller (Thailand)

In a game where the Thais largely disappointed as they dominated for most part by Philippines, right-back Philip Roller proved to be a shining light.

The War Elephants have no shortage of options at right-back but the emergence of Roller can only be a positive as he, Narubadin Weerawatnodom and Mika Chunuonsee will provide each other with healthy competition.

⚽⚽ Supachai Jaided registering his 2nd goal at the #AFFSuzukiCup18 handing 🇹🇭 Thailand the opening goal away to the 🇵🇭 Philippines!

#TimeToShine #PHIvTHA Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/bafyDENbm9 pic.twitter.com/caJcnE6dOa — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 21, 2018

The attack-minded Roller also pushed forward to good effect on Wednesday, overlapping well and sliding in a cross that led to Supachai Jaided’s opening goal.

5) Safuwan Baharudin (Singapore)

Scoring a hat-trick is normally good enough to earn a place in any list of top performers, even more so when the player in question is a centre-back.

That is exactly what Safuwan Baharudin did with a dominant display in Singapore’s 6-1 triumph over the Timorese, as he was just unstoppable in the opposition box.

While he has been fielded further up field in recent years, Safuwan arguably still does his best work as a centre-back and he will continue to play a key role in the Lions’ tilt for a semi-final berth.