AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam coach slams Myanmar head coach for ‘shameful’ comment, asks him to review himself

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has broken his silence about the controversy he finds himself embroiled in connection with his refusal to shake hands with Myanmar coach Antoine Hey.

In their AFF Suzuki Cup match, which ended in a 0-0 draw, tensions were high and it was reported that the Vietnamese coach sent in Que Ngoc Hai to shake hands with the German.

The tension was due to the clash between two players from either side where Hey was calling for Vietnam’s Nguyen Cong Phuong to be given a yellow card after colliding with Myanmar’s Aung Thu.

In the aftermath of the event, Hey took to social media to air his opinion on the matter. Here, he commented on behaviour of the Vietnam coach, calling it “shameful and unprofessional.”

Shameful and very unprofessional behaviour by the Coach Of Vietnam.

Respect to both Vietnam and Myanmar for a great match.

Fantastic support, Thank you!https://t.co/AS6pds6wKl — Antoine Hey (@HeyAntoine) November 21, 2018

Now, the South Korean has responded to the allegations and comments by saying: “I know what Myanmar’s coach posted on social media. I appreciated and thanked him for his advice. However, it is important that before criticizing or exhorting, you need to review your actions yourself.”

He went on to share his version of what transpired on the pitch, as he shared: “In the match against Myanmar, there was a situation in which Cong Phuong made a challenge with the home player. In that situation, Myanmar coach said something to Cong Phuong and I think that was not correct.

“I told him what he wanted to say to me, not to the players. But he ignored me and continued to concentrate on Cong Phuong. That’s why I did not shake his hand after the match.”

Finally, he gave a suggestion for the German as well, saying: “The last thing I want to talk about is that before he wants to admonish, he needs to review his actions. I hope from tomorrow, he will adhere to the basic rules in football, especially on the benches. “