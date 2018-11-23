Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe wants his players to be “super motivated” as they take the field against Myanmar at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur for an all-important Group A encounter of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

“It’s a very important match for us and we definitely need the three points. Myanmar are playing well and they have the strategy to play us. But with a great atmosphere by the fans and the quality of my players, I am confident of being able to get a win,” said the former Malaysia and Kedah midfielder ahead of the game.

FOX Sports Asia with another numbers crunch! 📉📈📊 Here are the possible scenarios from Group A 🇲🇲🇲🇾🇻🇳 in the RACE to the @affsuzukicup 2018 SEMIFINALS:#AFFSuzukicup18 #WearYourPride https://t.co/BExP6iI9Th — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 22, 2018

A win over Myanmar will see Malaysia through to the next round. They can also go through with a draw but only if Vietnam lose heavily to Cambodia such that it erases their goal difference cushion of +4 over the Malaysians.

“My players just need to remain calm to get the job done and win the game. There’s definitely pressure on our shoulders, but we need to find a way to turn the pressure into motivation. I want my players to be super motivated when they step onto the pitch Saturday night,” Tan said.

2010 champions Malaysia had plenty of possession but they have failed to create many clearcut chances at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. But the coach says he is still confident his philosophy will bring success to the Harimau Malaya team.

“We dominated Vietnam but lost 2-0. We have to believe in our own philosophy. We want to keep the ball moving as much as possible and focus on creating more chances. Myanmar also have really quick players like Aung Thu so we need to focus on watching them carefully,” he said.

The National Stadium is expected to witness a large crowd for the encounter and the coach said he is looking forward to it. “It’s going to be a massive atmosphere. We always want to play in games like this. As a coach, I want my players to go in and get that win,” he said.