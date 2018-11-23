Myanmar take on hosts Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur to wrap up their group stage campaign in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. And the fact that both the teams will be eyeing a berth in the semifinals has only peaked the excitement surrounding the fixture.

The 87,411-seater National Stadium is expected to house a huge crowd for the do-or-die battle and the vast majority will be cheering for the Harimau Malaya squad who are looking to win their second AFF Suzuki Cup title — their only triumph coming in 2010.

Pre Match Press Conference between Malaysia and Myanmar.

However, Myanmar, who are having a dream run in the tournament, are expected to give the Malaysians a run for their money. And their coach Antoine Hey has said that his team will not be afraid of the intimidating atmosphere created by the Malay fans at the Bukit Jalil.

“We want the stadium to be as full as possible. The more people in the stadium, the better it is for everyone,” said the German coach ahead of the game. “We are not afraid of the crowd. The crowd can’t get close to the pitch. On the field, it’s always 11 vs 11 and that will be the most important thing,” he said.

Myanmar and Vietnam have seven points apiece, but it is the former that is topping the Group A by virtue of scoring more goals. Malaysia are third with six points and will need all three points to progress. They can also progress with a draw, but only if Vietnam lose to Cambodia by a heavy margin.

FOX Sports Asia with another numbers crunch! 📉📈📊 Here are the possible scenarios from Group A 🇲🇲🇲🇾🇻🇳 in the RACE to the @affsuzukicup 2018 SEMIFINALS:#AFFSuzukicup18 #WearYourPride https://t.co/BExP6iI9Th — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 22, 2018

“My players are highly motivated. Hopefully its a full crowd and maybe everyone can enjoy the game. It will be very interesting because of the situation in the table,” said Hey. “I can’t reveal my game plan, but no team will be able to sit down and just play for a point. We can only play to win the game,” said the former Birmingham City midfielder.

Talking about their next opponents, Hey said Myanmar will have to be wary of Malaysia. “They couldn’t create chances in the last games despite having a lot of ball possession. They struggled against Cambodia on an artificial turf. Btu they definitely have quality and we will have to be careful,” he said.

On the team selection for the all-important clash, he said: “I rested enough players to make sure we have everyone available for this game because we knew this would be the most important game. We have a full squad.”

Hey also said that playing four matches in 12 days can be an advantage, rather than disadvantage, for Myanmar. “I don’t think playing four games in 12 days is a disadvantage. You can also say Malaysia have a disadvantage because they don’t have the momentum anymore, after resting for a week, while we are still feeding off the momentum,” he noted.