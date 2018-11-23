Thailand will face Singapore at the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok in their final group match of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 on November 25 and will need at least a draw against the Lions to ensure that they are still in the hunt for a sixth ASEAN title.

While the War Elephants have been turning heads with their brilliant displays at the AFF Suzuki Cup recently, one player to miss out on a ticket for the 2018 edition of the tournament is Muangthong United midfielder Charyl Chappuis.

Chappuis was the star of Thailand’s 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup-winning squad as he orchestrated the midfield and scored four goals — including one apiece in both the legs of the final against Malaysia that they won 4-3 on aggregate.

Some serious injury concerns have curtailed the 26-year-old’s international career in recent years, but that hasn’t stopped Chappuis from supporting the War Elephants as they enter the business end of the biennial football competition.

“Of course, I am following the Changsuek. But I haven’t been able to watch them live all the time. So, I follow all the action on Twitter as well as watch the highlights of all the matches,” Chappuis, who is currently holidaying in the United States, told FOX Sports Asia.

Chappuis is impressed by the tournament’s new format — that sees each team play two home and two away matches in the group stage — and is looking forward to a potential clash between Thailand and Vietnam in the knockout stages.

“The format of the AFF Suzuki Cup has changed and we play more home matches now in the group stages. When I used to play, we always had away games,” the Thai star said. “I am looking forward to Thailand vs Vietnam. That will be a fantastic game,” he added.

So, having keenly followed the AFF Suzuki Cup, what does he think of the exploits of Adisak Kraisorn — the Thai striker who has taken up the scoring duties for the side in the absence of Teerasil Dangda and scored six goals in their opener against Timor-Leste?

“I am not surprised by Adisak’s performance. I have played many years with him. He has a lot of quality and I am really happy for him because especially after his difficult year with injuries/ It wasn’t just this year also as he missed the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup too due to injury. He has really worked hard and I am happy for him. He deserves everything,” Chappuis said.

Chappuis hasn’t made an appearance for Thailand in this calendar year and only had two caps in the previous. Obviously disappointed to have not made it to the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup squad, the midfield, however, is not rushing his return to the national team.

“I always want to play for Thailand. And AFF Cup is a tournament I always look up to back because the 2014 edition was when everything started for me in my career,” said Chappuis.

“But I know my situation. So, I accept it and I think the right thing to do for me is to get good rest. I am not the kind of player who is happy to sit on the bench. So, I will fight to come back to the national team soon,” he pledged.