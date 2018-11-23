AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam vs Cambodia, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Vietnam battle Cambodia at Hang Day Stadium in their final AFF Suzuki Cup group stage match this campaign.



This is a big battle for the 2008 champions as Vietnam are still trying to secure a seat in the knockout stages.

At the moment, the Vietnamese are second in the table behind Myanmar on goal difference despite still being unbeaten and have yet to allow a goal in the competition.

They beat Laos 3-0 in their first match of the competition and then went on to get three points over Malaysia with a 2-0 triumph. In a marquee battle against Myanmar, both teams settled for a 0-0 draw.

On the other hand, Cambodia are fourth in the table and have no chance of moving on in the competition. However, getting a result against Vietnam can greatly shake up who will move on in Group A.

In the tournament, Cambodia lost their first two matches 1-0 to Malaysia and 4-1 to Myanmar but they finally got their win in a 3-1 triumph over Laos.

Here is a tweet that best explains how where all teams in Group A are at the moment in terms of chances to advance.

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Vietnam versus Cambodia is on November 24, 2018 and kick-off is at 20:30 SGT.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.